Fansided MMA
FanSided

UFC News

Israel Adesanya

Dana White wants to give Israel Adesanya immediate rematch, Daniel Cormier disagrees

Amy Kaplan
|

Matches to make for Sean Strickland, Alexander Volkov, other UFC 293 winners

Rami Hanna
|

Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski play matchmaker on Twitter

Amy Kaplan
|

Drake lost $500K when Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Amy Kaplan
|
Dana White

Dana White responds to multiple UFC 293 homophobic slurs (VIDEO)

Amy Kaplan
|

UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland

5 of the biggest upsets in UFC history

Thomas Albano
|

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya reacts during his fight with Sean Strickland

Matches to make for Israel Adesanya, Tai Tuivasa, other UFC 293 losers

Andre Castillo
|

UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland

UFC 293 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information

Thomas Albano
|
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland

Who won the UFC fight tonight?

Chinyere Okafor
|
UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland

Conor McGregor, other fighters react to Sean Strickland's upset of Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Thomas Albano
|
UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland

UFC 293: Sean Strickland completes his comeback story by capturing the UFC middleweight championship (Video)

Thomas Albano
|

Alexander Volkov

UFC 293: Alexander Volkov submits Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke (VIDEO)

Adam Stocker
|

UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland

UFC 293: Austen Lane learns why you don't make Justin Tafa angry (VIDEO)

Adam Stocker
|

Charlie Radtke

Charlie Radtke issues apology after obscene, homophobic post-fight interview

Amy Kaplan
|
Jack Jenkins

Jack Jenkins dislocates elbow mid-fight, MMA Twitter in shambles (Video)

Amy Kaplan
|
Charlie Radtke

Fighters, fans react to Charlie Radtke's NSFW controversial post-fight interview (Video)

Amy Kaplan
|
Conor McGregor responds to loss

Conor McGregor reacts to Kiefer Crosbie UFC debut loss (Video)

Amy Kaplan
|

UFC 293 Weigh-in

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland live results tracker [UPDATED]

Thomas Albano
|

UFC 293 Weigh-in

UFC 293: Who is Kiefer Crosbie?

Rodrigo Paredes
|

UFC 293 live stream Reddit: Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland for free

Juan Manuel Sierra
|
Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

What time does Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland start?

Chinyere Okafor
|
Sean Strickland at UFC 293 Weigh-in

UFC 293 live stream: Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland free online

Chinyere Okafor
|
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

LOOK: A 13 second heel hook opened the Gamebred Bareknuckle card (Video)

Amy Kaplan
|

UFC belt

The best UFC middleweight champion of all time, and the worst

James Lockmiller
|

Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum

Watch Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum live, with results [UPDATED]

Amy Kaplan
|

UFC logo

UFC is firing back at the Pillow Fight Championship

Amy Kaplan
|
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje says he's dreamed of 'ending' Conor McGregor's career (VIDEO)

Amy Kaplan
|
UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

3 opponents we actually want to see Conor McGregor fight again

Rami Hanna
|
Next