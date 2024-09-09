UFC 306: Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
UFC 306 takes place on Sept. 14, when the UFC will host an electrifying event at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. This special event honors Mexican Independence Day and Dana White is hyping it up as a once-in-a-lifetime event. The possible surprises that will set this event apart from other PPV events have yet to be known, as everyone will have to wait and see. Headlining the event is a fight between two fighters in their prime on winning streaks. Sean O'Malley, the bantamweight champion, will be defending against No. 1 ranked Merab Dvalshvili. O'Malley is on a six-fight winning streak, with four knockouts, while Dvalshvili is on a 10-fight winning streak, with only one finish by knockout.
The co-main event is between two fighters who will make history as they fight in the first UFC women's trilogy. Alexa Grasso, the flyweight champion, will defend her title against No. 1 ranked Valentina Shevchenko, the former champion known for a dominant reign. Grasso won the first fight by fourth-round submission at UFC 285 in one of the biggest upsets of 2023 while she and Shevchenko fought to a draw at Noche UFC. After a season of coaching against each other on the Ultimate Fighter, the two fighters are rested enough to finally settle the score. An exciting matchup between two scrappy featherweights will take place between No. 3 ranked Brian Ortega and No. 12 ranked Diego Lopes. They were initially supposed to fight in the UFC 303 co-main event until Ortega pulled out last minute due to getting sick.
Two up-and-coming prospects in the lightweight division will fight in a thrilling battle between Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics. Finally, the opening main card fight will be a Mexican flyweight named Ronaldo Rodriguez, coming off a skillful submission victory in his UFC debut, taking on Ode' Osbourne. The prelims have good fights to look forward to, as No. 5 ranked Irene Aldana and No. 9 ranked Norma Durmont will fight in a women's bantamweight fight. Ignacio Bahamondes will fight Manuel Torres at lightweight, Yazmin Jauregui will take on Ketlen Souza at strawweight, and Édgar Cháirez will battle Joshua Van at flyweight. Finally, the 19-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. returns as he will fight Aori Qileng at bantamweight.
UFC 306 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Sean O'Malley (18-1(1)) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4)
- Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1)
- Brian Ortega (16-3(1)) vs. Diego Lopes (25-6)
- Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (13-1)
- Ronaldo Rodriguez (17-2) vs. Ode' Osbourne (12-7)
PRELIMS | ESPN+ | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Irene Aldana (15-7) vs. Norma Durmont (11-2)
- Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5) vs. Manuel Torres (15-2)
- Yazmin Jauregui (11-1) vs. Ketlen Souza (14-4)
- Édgar Cháirez (11-5) vs. Joshua Van (10-2)
- Raul Rosas Jr. (9-1) vs. Aori Qileng (25-10)
UFC 306 betting odds
O'Malley is a slight favorite at -120 over Dvalishvili, the underdog at -108. Slim odds also exist for the co-main event as Grasso is a favorite at -125 while Shevchenko is a -102 underdog. These can be close fights to call due to all being elite in their ways, giving themselves high chances to win. Odds are the courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.