UFC 306: Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili fight week schedule
UFC 306 is finally here, and the week is quite the stacked one. The event is also known as Noche UFC 2, and it is even branded as Riyadh Season Noche UFC. Live from the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, the card is set to feature just 10 fights. Headlining the card will be two title fights.
The main event will see Sean O'Malley will defend the bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili. For O'Malley, this will mark his second title defense after winning the gold from Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in August 2023. Dvalishvili is currently ranked no. 1 in the division and, following Sterling's loss of the title and subsequent move up to featherweight, this opens up the door for Dvalishvili to challenge for the bantamweight gold. This is a highly-anticipated fight, and has been tasked with headlining the UFC's first event at the Sphere.
The co-main event will be a trilogy fight of epic proportions. Alexa Grasso has been the women's flyweight champion since UFC 285 in March 2023, and she achieved that against Valentina Shevchenko. Their second fight took place at Noche UFC 1, with that bout ending in a split draw, thus resulting in Grasso retaining the title. After coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter season 32, the two are set to have their trilogy fight, with the flyweight title once again on the line.
The card will also feature a featherweight bout between ranked opponents. The no. 3-ranked Brian Ortega will be going up against Diego Lopes, who currently holds the no. 12 position in the division. Ortega is coming off of a noteworthy third-round submission victory earlier in the year. Lopes, on the other hand, is currently on a four-fight winning streak and he will certainly be looking to extend that record. This fight, on paper, is already a fight of the night contender.
A lightweight bout on the main card will see two fighters look to continue building upon their current momentum. Daniel Zellhuber is currently on a three-fight winning streak. Esteban Ribovics is on a two-fight winning streak of his own. Both will hope to extend their respective streaks, potentially campaigning for a spot inside the top 15 of the lightweight division.
The main card curtain-raiser is one of the most interesting bouts on the UFC 306 card. Ronaldo Rodriguez is riding a six-fight winning streak. With two consecutive losses, Ode Osbourne desperately seeks for a win on this card. With Rodriguez and Osbourne having their own unique motivations for this fight, this certainly makes this one of the most anticipated fights of the card.
The prelim card will have other must-see fights for fight fans to tune into. Besides that, the week has so much more than just the UFC 306 fight night to offer. Here is all you can expect from the fight week as the event comes to the Las Vegas Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.
How to watch UFC 306 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, September 12
- TIME: 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 306 official weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, September 13
- TIME: 12 pm ET/9 am PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 306 ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, September 13
- TIME: 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 306
- DATE: Saturday, September 14
- TIME: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
- WATCH: PPV/ESPN/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 306 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, September 14
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
Follow along with FanSided MMA for additional coverage from the whole fight week.