Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes is our prediction for UFC 306 Fight of the Night
UFC 306, also known as Riyadh Season Noche UFC for sponsorship reasons, promises to be an unparalleled spectacle, showcasing the event from the cutting-edge Sphere venue in Las Vegas. The marquee event features a bantamweight title bout between reigning champion Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. Complementing this highlight is an intriguing co-main event: a trilogy flyweight title fight between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. The card also features a diverse lineup of fighters of Latin American descent in celebration of Mexican Independence Day, including promising talents such as Daniel Zellhuber, Ronaldo Rodríguez, Ignacio Bahamondes, and Raul Rosas Jr.
Undoubtedly, the UFC 306 card features numerous exciting fights, but one matchup in particular at the featured bout slot has captured our attention: Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes. This marks the second attempt to schedule the matchup between Ortega and Lopes, following the announcement of the fight as a last-minute co-main event after the UFC 303 card during International Fight Week lost its original headlining and co-headlining bouts. On the day of UFC 303, Ortega was compelled to withdraw from the fight due to an unexpected illness. In a remarkable turn of events, Dan Ige stepped in as an extremely last-minute replacement. Lopes ultimately triumphed over Ige, making his desire to be featured on the UFC's Sphere card known—a platform where he will finally get the chance to compete against Ortega.
After suffering a defeat in his debut UFC bout against Movsar Evloev—a thrilling contest on short notice that garnered Fight of the Night honors at UFC 288—Lopes embarked on an impressive four-fight winning streak. Prior to going the distance with Ige at UFC 303, Lopes secured notable finishes over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini, and Sodiq Yusuff. While these achievements certainly enhance Lopes' resume, he now faces a significant step up in competition against a formidable former title challenger like Ortega.
Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes was supposed to happen at UFC 303
Ortega remains a formidable contender in the featherweight division, despite the impression that his prime years may be behind him. He demonstrated remarkable resilience when he faced adversity, overcoming a rolled ankle before his rematch with Yair Rodriguez at the UFC Mexico City Fight Night earlier this February. Despite the most unfortunate circumstances, Ortega would weather the storm and subsequently earn a submission finish over Rodriguez, making his presence felt throughout the featherweight rankings. Ortega has repeatedly demonstrated that he falls short only against the very best. While Lopes is undeniably an exciting prospect, he is still not at the level of fighters like Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, both of whom have defeated Ortega in title bouts. Note, the loss Ortega experienced in his first fight against Rodriguez is marked by an injury consideration.
Ortega is a formidable warrior in the Octagon, exemplifying unwavering determination to hold his ground even in the face of formidable onslaughts. His valiant performances against Volkanovski and Holloway affirm his status as a significant challenge for the elite fighters, proving that he is not simply a stepping stone for the young and ambitious contenders. Moreover, with his exceptional jiu-jitsu skills and keen ability to strike, Ortega remains one of the most dangerous veteran contenders in the featherweight division.
Conversely, Lopes presents a formidable challenge in his own right. Ortega must remain vigilant against Lopes' precise striking, his equally proficient grappling skills, and the relentless pressure he exerts, particularly in the early rounds of the fight. Lopes possesses a diverse array of striking skills that could potentially yield a surprising finish against the otherwise resilient Ortega. However, considering Ortega's prior performances in the Octagon, he consistently embodies the tenacity of a relentless warrior, always advancing and engaging in fierce exchanges. Lopes is an ideal opponent for this type of showdown, as it is precisely in such high-stakes encounters that he thrives, fully capitalizing on the chance for a spectacular finish.
While it is not certain that this fight will go the full three rounds, as either fighter possesses the potential to secure a finish, their thrilling styles suggest that, even if the bout concludes early, we can expect to see Ortega and Lopes engage in a spectacular display of the iconic Mexican fighting spirit. With the state-of-the-art Sphere venue as the backdrop, fans at UFC 306 or Riyadh Season Noche UFC can anticipate an exceptional showcase of mixed martial arts when Ortega and Lopes finally face off in the Octagon. For these reasons, we believe their matchup will earn the Fight of the Night honors at UFC 306.