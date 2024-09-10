Predicting the breakout star for UFC 306
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 306 is jam-packed with top contenders, rising stars, and fan-favorite veterans. So it will be difficult for any one fighter to really stand out from the pack. But there's someone on the card I think might just do that ... even if he doesn't win his fight.
Ronaldo Rodriguez was one of the few Mexican fighters the UFC hosted an open workout for last week. He appeared alongside his teammate Daniel Zellhuber and frankly, he stole the show. His presonality and uber talent shined brighter than any other fighter who appeared that day (like Alexa Grasso and Diego Lopes) and that's saying a lot.
He appeared amped and ready and I think that energy might transform through on fight night. Rodriguez has a tough task in front of him when he takes on Ode Osbourne on the main card and while I think the fight could be a three-round war, no matter the outcome, Rodriguez might be able to earn some new fans.
“I see myself ripping heads off and taking one step closer to my dreams,” Rodriguez the media during his open workout. “It’s getting closer to my objective, which is being the champion that Mexico needs.”
“Brother, I feel blessed,” Rodriguez said. “I can’t find any other explanation besides God’s will to have me here today. I think this September 14 I will sign the plans that God has for me and what I’ve been saying, ‘I’ll be the new Mexican champion in the UFC.”
This is only Rodriguez's second fight in the UFC. He earned a submission win at UFC Mexico City in February and he'll look for another win on Saturday night. In the meantime, check out the highlights from his open workout.