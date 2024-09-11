Canelo Alvarez gives his prediction for a hypothetical fight with Conor McGregor
By Amy Kaplan
Many boxing and MMA fans have wondered how a fight between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Conor McGregor would go. Despite the unlikeliness of the bout, it hasn't stopped the media from asking both parties about it.
Boxing reporter Manouk Akopyan asked Alvarez about the fight and the possibility of the fight happening. “I know, and then we show boxing is better,” Alvarez said. “Easy, easy, way easy money.”
Of how he sees the fight actually going, “At the time I want,” Alvarez said. “One round, two rounds, three rounds, whatever I want.”
McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC in years and his comeback fight was postponed when he broke his toe ahead of his June 29 scheduled fight with Michael Chandler. McGregor has ventured into the boxing ring where he fought Floyd Mayweather for the first ever UFC-boxing crossover. Since then a fight with Alvarez has been discussed.
Alvarez is gearing up to fight Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 at the T-Mobile. The big boxing event will go head to head with the UFC's Noche UFC 306 event which takes place at the Sphere, just down the road.
Alvarez doesn't seem bothered by the conflicting schedule. “No, it’s nothing,” Alvarez said. “Competition is good. May and September are my days and competition is good. I don’t do it in that way, I just focus on my team and focus on what I’m doing, and if somebody wants to do other shows, it’s fine.”