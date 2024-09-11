Canelo Alvarez gives his prediction for a hypothetical fight with Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez said that he will be open to fighting Conor McGregor in 2025:



"Why not? We show boxing is better [than MMA]. Way easy money. [I knock him out] at the time I want. One round, two rounds, three rounds, whatever I want."



