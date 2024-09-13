UFC 306: Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in results, live stream
By Jake Foley
On Saturday night, Dana White looks to fulfill a promise by delivering "the greatest sporting event of all time" to combat sports fans. The pay-per-view spectacle, UFC 306, will take place inside the Sphere, with various theatrical effects and presentations celebrating Mexican Independence Day.
In the main event, Sean O'Malley looks for his second bantamweight title defense following his one-sided beatdown against Marlon 'Chito' Vera. O'Malley will face an intriguing clash of styles at UFC 306, as number one-ranked Merab Dvalishvili plans to execute his grappling-heavy game plan.
Dvalishvili started his UFC tenure with back-to-back losses before rattling off ten consecutive wins, only one inside the distance. Meanwhile, O'Malley has been defeated once inside the Octagon, with six of his ten promotional victories coming by KO/TKO.
The September 14 co-main event features a trilogy bout for the women's flyweight title. In March 2023, Alexa Grasso shockingly submitted Valentina Shevchenko to become an instant superstar. Six months later, Shevchenko attempted to regain her throne but was denied by a split-decision draw.
Grasso and Shevchenko haven't fought anyone besides each other in a year and a half. The world-class female fighters were further connected when they were recently coaches on The Ultimate Fighter Season 32, building momentum toward the intense trilogy meeting at UFC 306.
Another matchup to keep an eye on is a featherweight battle between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes. They were scheduled to fight on UFC 303 before Ortega pulled out at the last minute. The top-tier 145-pounders will finally meet inside the Sphere with an opportunity to enter the title picture.
Grasso is the only Mexican-born fighter competing in a title bout on Saturday night. Earlier in the night, UFC 306 will showcase a variety of Mexican representatives for the country's Independence Day weekend, including Daniel Zellhuber, Irene Aldana, Raul Rosas Jr, and more.
Before the ten fights can be confirmed, every fighter must successfully weigh in on Friday, September 13. FanSided will have the results updated live below.
Watch the UFC 306 weigh-ins live below:
UFC 306 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Sean O'Malley () vs. Merab Dvalishvili () - for the bantamweight title
- Alexa Grasso () vs. Valentina Shevchenko () - for women's flyweight title
- Brian Ortega () vs. Diego Lopes ()
- Daniel Zellhuber () vs. Esteban Ribovics ()
- Ronaldo Rodriguez () vs. Ode Osbourne ()
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNEWS/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
- Irene Aldana () vs. Norma Dumont ()
- Manuel Torres () vs. Ignacio Bahamondes ()
- Yazmin Jauregui () vs. Ketlen Souza ()
- Edgar Chairez () vs. Joshua Van ()
Early PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Raul Rosas Jr. () vs. Aoriqileng ()
Watch the extended countdown video for UFC 306 below: