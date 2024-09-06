Irene Aldana predicts a 'war' against Norma Dumont at UFC 306 (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Irene Aldana attended a pre-fight media workout with her fellow teammates Alexa Grasso and Diego Lopes and spoke to the media after a brief photo and video session at the UFC APEX.
Aldana spoke with FanSided MMA about her upcoming UFC 306 fight with Norma Dumont and gave fans a glipse of what to expect at Noche UFC.
“Norma is a very good fighter,” Aldana said. “She’s very aggressive. She’s very confident and she wants this opportunity because it’s a chance for her to climb the rankings and have a title shot.
“… I’m sure it’s going to be a war because of Norma’s style. I think it’s going to be really good fight for the both of us.”
Aldana and Dumont will fight in the featured prelim and their bout could propel one of the women closer to title contention. Aldana is coming off a win over Karol Rosa in December but hasn't fought in 2024 yet. Dumont is riding a four-fight win streak and is coming off a big win over the former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie in April.
UFC 306 updated fight card
Main card | ESPN PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Sean O'Malley (18-1-0) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4-0)
- Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1)
- Brian Ortega (16-3-0) vs. Diego Lopes (25-6-0)
- Daniel Zellhuber (15-1-0) vs. Esteban Ribovics (13-1-0)
- Ronaldo Rodriguez (17-2-0) vs. Ode Osbourne (12-7-0)
Preliminary card | ESPN+ | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Irene Aldana (15-7-0) vs. Norma Dumont (11-2-0)
- Manuel Torres (15-2-0) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5-0)
- Yazmin Jauregui (11-1-0) vs. Ketlen Souza (14-4-0)
- Edgar Chairez (11-5-0) vs. Kevin Borjas (9-3-0)
- Raul Rosas Jr. (9-1-0) vs. - Aoriqileng (25-10-0)