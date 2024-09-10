Sean Strickland declined, UFC 306 commentary & Khamzat Chimaev reveals strange addiction
By Amy Kaplan
In this article, I break down the news from around the combat sports world and give you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below. Is there a news article, interview, or viral clip you want me to react to? Tweet me at @photoamy33 and I might include it in the next installment.
Robert Whittaker's manager claims Sean Strickland turned down UFC 305 fight
According to Titus Day, the manager of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Sean Stickland declined to fight Whittaker UFC 305. “Sean’s obviously taking a very different strategy just sitting there and waiting,” Day told Submission Radio. “He’s probably got a legitimate call for the title, but Rob wants to fight. That’s how he makes a living. Straight after the last fight in in Riyadh, they said to us straight away, ‘Does Rob want to fight?’ Like literally on the day. ‘Does Rob want to fight Sean in Perth?’ And we said yeah, sure, absolutely. And apparently he said no. So yeah, that was it."
I'm not shocked at all that Strickland turned down the fight. He believes he should get the next title shot and he's not going to risk taking a fight in the meantime and potentially losing it. It may not end up paying off for Stickland though because inactivity could come back to bite him in the butt. If Whittaker gets a win, or even a highlight reel win, he could be in the talk for the next title shot and Strickland could get forgotten.
The UFC 306 commentary team has beet set
Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan will be on the call for UFC 306. Din Thomas will also join the broadcast occasionally.
UFC 306 is meant to be a once-in-a-lifetime event and having three of the UFC's best talkers on the microphone solidifys this. Personally I would have swapped Joe Rogan for Michael Bisping but I understand why Rogan was selected for this massive event.
Khamzat Chimaev reveals strange addiction
During a recent Twitter chat, Kjamzat Chimaev blamed Darren Till for his weight miss. “Before I met you, I never missed weight. Because you eat everyday chocolate brother, I couldn’t stop as well,” Chimaev told Till. “You don’t have discipline bro, that’s why you’re not close to me now. Now you’re in Liverpool. Don’t lie, man. You drink beer every day, man. Bad influence.”
Chimaev was kidding of course (we think) but seeing the way these two fighters interact was a pleasure. Check out the video above, it's pretty funny.