UFC 306 ticket prices: Cheapest and most expensive cost to get in
UFC 306 marks the promotion's first event at the Sphere and is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. This event will take place on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be themed around Mexican Independence Day. Also fighting on the card is Mexican UFC champion Alexa Grasso who will take on former champion Valentina Shevchenko in their highly anticipated trilogy. The last bout between the two was a back-and-forth battle that resulted in a draw allowing Grasso to retain her title. Going into their third fight both women are looking to settle the score and leave no doubt who the better fighter is.
Fights to look forward to on the main card include Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, young prospects Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics, and the exciting Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne. Other notable fighters throughout the card are Irene Aldana, Ignacio Bahamondes, Joshua Van, and Raúl Rosas Jr.
With this being the first sporting event ever to take place in the Sphere it's safe to say these tickets will be more expensive than your average UFC event. Additionally, O'Malley is arguably the biggest star in the promotion right now, and with the event taking place on Mexican Independence Day weekend there's a high chance it lives up to the hype. Having this in mind expect to spend a good amount if you plan on attending this historic event.
How much do tickets to UFC 306 cost?
On Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket is $725 for section 406 at the back of the arena. Their most expensive ticket will run you $10,007.50 for floor-level seating. According to StubHub ticket prices range from $651 to $17,942. If you look on SeatGeek tickets are going for as little as $613 with the most expensive being $39,374 for what they call the Diamond VIP floor package. VividSeats' cheapest ticket goes for $615 while their most expensive will cost you $43,758. Finally, Gametime's cheapest ticket will cost you $615 and the most expensive ticket they have is $37,309. Although the ticket prices vary depending on where you buy them, the cheapest will typically land you in the back of the arena while the most expensive will give you floor seats close to the action.
It would seem that somewhere in between cheap and expensive would be the best ticket to buy. Getting the cheapest ticket would put you far away from the fight but you would have a better view of the production and vice versa for the most expensive. However, getting a mid-priced ticket would give you the best of both worlds providing you with the best experience. No matter what ticket you buy this historic event is sure to deliver.