MMA Twitter reacts to Demetrious Johnson's retirement announcement
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday, Sept. 6 during the ONE Championship broadcast event, former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson announced his retirement from MMA. He was also announced as the first-ever inductee into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame.
The announcement isn't a great shock as he'd been out of action for quite some time and had previously announced he was turning his attention away from MMA, but it's an important milestone for MMA history nevertheless.
“Like I said last time when I came to Denver, Colo., I told you guys it was potentially my last fight, and I was not lying. I am done. I am done competing in mixed martial arts and I want to thank you guys so much for giving me the opportunity,” Johnson told the crowd in Denver, Colorado.
Johnson is one of the most decorated UFC champions of all-time and is widely considered to the be greatest flyweight of all time. He was part of the first-ever trade when the UFC and ONE Championship swapped Johnson for Ben Askren. After the announcement was made several fighters, media and fans took to Twitter to react to the news.
Johnson's last fight was in May 2023 where he defeated Adriano Moraes. He leaves the sport with a record of 25-3-1 and holds wins over the likes of Tim Elliott, Henry Cejudo, John Dodson, Kyoji Horiguchi and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, among others.