MMA Twitter reacts to Demetrious Johnson's retirement announcement

Who but the GOAT? 🐐 Demetrious Johnson is your first inductee to the ONE Championship Hall of Fame!



Tune in to Prime Video and Sky Sports NOW to catch the rest of ONE 168: Denver!#ONE168 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

📺 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/NOuJb13LII

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉… pic.twitter.com/foCzN4Ol38