Dana White on Mighty Mouse, Sean Brady calls Colby Covington & Cody Durden's plea
By Amy Kaplan
Dana White reacts to Demetrious Johnson's retirement
UFC president Dana White says he thinks there could be a spot for Demetrious Johnson in the UFC Hall of Fame now that he's retired from ONE Championship. “Incredible career he had. I never had a problem with Demetrious Johnson. Listen, if you go back to when he was here, I was defending him from the fans. Who’s defended Demetrious Johnson more than me?" White told Grind City Media.
When I heard the news that Johnson had officially retired my first thought was 'hoe quick can we get him in the UFC Hall of Fame?' And it looks like I'm not the only one. He deserves it and I hope the UFC doesn't drag their feet making it happen. If it doesn't happen in 2025, I'm going to riot. I
Sean Brady wants to fight Colby Covington
After his UFC Vegas 97 win, Sean Brady called out Colby Covington. I’ll fight Colby [Covington]. I think Colby is the easiest matchup in the division. I’ll piece him up on the feet. I’ll rag doll him," he said during his post-fight interview. “I’ll fight Colby in a heartbeat. UFC please give me Colby, I will murder him. He shouldn’t even be ranked. When’s the last time he fought?”
I like this fight honestly. I think Covington is the right step up in competition for Brady and if Covington can't beat Brady, it'll be time for him to consider retiring. I could see this being a Fight night main event maybe in Florida or even Philly.
Cody Durden wants to be in the UFC video game
After his win over Matt Schnell on Saturday, Cody Durden made a plea to put him in the UFC game. "It’s time to put me in the game! 11 fights in the UFC. Never missed weight, straight business!" he tweeted.
When I saw the tweet I was surprised because I assumed he was already in the game. It does seem oddd that he's not, he's been in the UFC for quite some time and does have a good record. Not just that but he's a wild personality who I think fans mioght be looking for. I hope they add him for the next edition.