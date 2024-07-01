Colby Covington reacts to Ian Garry fight, Dustin Poirier's 'last dance' & Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones odds
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Colby Covington calls Ian Garry a 'bum' after UFC 303 performance
THE NEWS: Colby Covington wasn't impressed by Ian Machado Garry's fight versus Michael "Venom" Page on Saturday at UFC 303. “He’s fighting cans from the Indian casino leagues,” Covington told Submission Radio. “Oh, big, big deal. Anybody could be 15-0 fighting a bunch of bums. Even Dana White himself said what he thought of the performance. He thought it was a draw. He didn’t think there should have been a winner. I feel bad for the fans. The fans got robbed of a pay-per-view opener that’s supposed to be the opener for pay-per-view. That was pathetic. That guy’s fighting the No. 14 guy in the world and barely scraping by. I think he lost the fight. So, I feel bad for the fans. They got robbed. But it just shows how much of a bum he is."
MY THOUGHTS: Garry didn't have the best performance at UFC 303, it was spectacularly boring but he did what he knew he needed to do to win. Covington isn't wrong that it wasn't the best night for Garry but Cobly is the last person who should be talking about boring fights. At least Garry is winning.
Dustin Poirier has teased a final fight is ahead
THE NEWS: Dustin Poirier had contemplated retirement but appears to now be teasing at least one more fight before he hangs up his gloves. "Uno mas," he tweeted along with " The Last Dance. Let em know."
MY THOUGHTS: I am in no way ready for Poirier to hang up his gloves but if that's what he wants, he knows best. I'd love to see him fight McGregor in Louisiana (maybe a New Orleans PPV) to get one more bag at home before he hangs it up.
The odds for Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones are out
THE NEWS: After Alex Pereira beat Jiri Prochazka everyone was clamoring to see him at heavyweight. The odds for a hypothetical fight between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones have been released (among a few others).
Alex Pereira +210
Magomed Ankalaev -250
Alex Pereira +500
Jon Jones -800
Alex Pereira +300
Tom Aspinall -400
Alex Pereira +155
Israel Adesanya -185
MY THOUGHTS: I think they are giving Jones way too much credit. I actually think the odds should be much more close than they are. But I also think there's no way Dana White lets Pereira anywhere near Jones.