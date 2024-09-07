Fansided MMA
UFC Vegas 97: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady results [UPDATED LIVE]

Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 97 including results, highlights and post-fight interviews live from Las Vegas.

By Amy Kaplan

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady / UFC
The UFC is hosting a Fight Night card from LAs Vegas on Sept. 7 at their own UFC APEX facility. This is the last Fight Night event before the highly anticipated UFC 306 card which takes place at the Sphere just up the road.

Headlining this card is a welterweight scrap between two top contenders with two very different goals. Both fighters are on a path to a title shot but Gilbert Burns is also looking to get back in the win column and Sean Brady looks for his first UFC title attempt. Both men are huge fan favorites and high-level grapplers so it will be interesting to see how the main event shakes out.

In the co-main event, former UFC champion Jessica Andrade takes on fellow Brazilian, Natalia Silva on their own paths to a UFC title. Much like the main event, one fighter has already seen the top of the mountain and the other is climbing her way to the first glimpse.

FanSided MMA is on site for all the highlights, results and post-fight interviews, which will be shared here as they happen. Please check back often.

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva

Results:
Post-fight interview: TBD
Highlights: TBD

Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson

Results:
Post-fight interview: TBD
Highlights: TBD

Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden

Results:
Post-fight interview: TBD
Highlights: TBD

Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Results:
Post-fight interview: TBD
Highlights: TBD

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla

Results:
Post-fight interview: TBD
Highlights: TBD

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte

Results:
Post-fight interview: TBD
Highlights: TBD

Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima

Results:
Post-fight interview: TBD
Highlights: TBD

Yizha vs. Gabriel Santos

Results:
Post-fight interview: TBD
Highlights: TBD

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Results: Jaqueline Amorim defeated Vanessa Demopoulos via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 3:28
Post-fight interview: TBD
Highlights: TBD

Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka

Results: Andre Petroski defeated Dylan Budka via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Post-fight interview: TBD

Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher

Results: Nathan Fletcher defeated Zygimantas Ramaska via submission (arm triangle), Round 2 - 1:14
Post-fight interview: TBD

