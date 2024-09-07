UFC Vegas 97: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady results [UPDATED LIVE]
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is hosting a Fight Night card from LAs Vegas on Sept. 7 at their own UFC APEX facility. This is the last Fight Night event before the highly anticipated UFC 306 card which takes place at the Sphere just up the road.
Headlining this card is a welterweight scrap between two top contenders with two very different goals. Both fighters are on a path to a title shot but Gilbert Burns is also looking to get back in the win column and Sean Brady looks for his first UFC title attempt. Both men are huge fan favorites and high-level grapplers so it will be interesting to see how the main event shakes out.
In the co-main event, former UFC champion Jessica Andrade takes on fellow Brazilian, Natalia Silva on their own paths to a UFC title. Much like the main event, one fighter has already seen the top of the mountain and the other is climbing her way to the first glimpse.
FanSided MMA is on site for all the highlights, results and post-fight interviews, which will be shared here as they happen. Please check back often.
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva
Results:
Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson
Results:
Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden
Results:
Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Results:
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla
Results:
Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
Results:
Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima
Results:
Yizha vs. Gabriel Santos
Results:
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Results: Jaqueline Amorim defeated Vanessa Demopoulos via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 3:28
Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka
Results: Andre Petroski defeated Dylan Budka via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher
Results: Nathan Fletcher defeated Zygimantas Ramaska via submission (arm triangle), Round 2 - 1:14
