Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis prediction
Will Dillon Danis back his words up and upset Logan Paul in his boxing debut?
After all the trashing talking and trolling online in the buildup of the fight, words will be met with punches when Logan Paul (0-1) faces Dillon Danis (0-0) on Oct. 14 for an exhibition boxing fight. The co-main event between these foes is scheduled for six 3:00 rounds at the 195 pound weight limit.
The main event for MF & DAZN X Series: The Prime Card will be KSI (1-0) vs Tommy Fury (9-0) who are scheduled for a pro boxing fight with six three-minute rounds at 183 pounds.
The all-around entertainer, Youtuber, entrepreneur, WWE star, and boxing hobbyist looks to earn his first victory in his record after losing his debut to KSI in 2019. Paul's last appearance in the boxing ring was against one of the greatest boxers ever, Floyd Mayweather, where he challenged him in a unique no decision, no judges eight-round exhibition. The Prime co-founder will use his athletic ability, activity, and reach to shut the vitriol spewed against him by Danis outside and inside the fight.
Leading up to the exhibition match Danis has used his social media to troll and infuriate Paul and his fiancé with countless memes about his mistakes concerning a crypto scam, his fiances' past relationships, and the rivalry between him and his younger brother Jake Paul. To his credit, Danis' tactics have worked because the co-main event has created more attraction than the main event, and his social media interactions have skyrocketed since the fight announcement. The former MMA fighter, training partner for Conor McGregor, and once considered a grappling protégé has been sidelined for over 4 years because of injuries and surgeries, and if he shows up will look to put his name on the map again.
Paul vs Danis doesn't seem real until both men make the walk to the weight scale and the fight night walkout comes to fruition. In any case, if Danis does pull a last-minute surprise then Mike Perry will step up to the ring and put on a show. Now onto the prediction when Paul and Danis go toe-to-toe and prove who's the better man on the night.
Paul is athletically gifted with prior boxing experience and has been active whether it's WWE or exhibition boxing, which immediately gives him the edge and I expect to come out strong for an early finish. If the early finish isn't successful then the star of the show might run into a predicament because, with a lot of activity and muscle, it's only a matter of time until your body gives in and gases out. Besides getting caught like any fighter is prone to, Paul's biggest concern is blowing off his cardio and conditioning early and being susceptible to an upset. If he fights with composure in selecting his shots and controlling the distance with his jab, the finish will present itself and Paul should come out victorious.
Danis is known for this grappling technique and not so much for his striking, so the only way I see him defeating Paul is by using footwork to cover the distance and catching him on the inside. He can count on Paul gassing out and using the later rounds for his advantage, but it's a slippery slope to step on because of the boxing inexperience. If Danis wins it by a decision, and if he loses it's more than likely because of KO/TKO in the earlier rounds.
Prediction: Logan Paul via fourth-round TKO