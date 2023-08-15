Logan Paul makes $1M bet with Conor McGregor predicting Dillon Danis loss
Logan Paul is so sure he'll beat Dillon Danis, he put his money where his mouth is.
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis have been training partners for years. The former two-division champion even said he'd be training with Danis for his upcoming fight with Logan Paul.
But Paul is so confident in his talents that he has bet McGregor $1 million that he'll beat Danis in October.
“You’re so confident in your boy, I’ve got a bet for you. I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke b****," he said in a video posted to X. "I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14. Come on, bro, come on, I know you caked up. Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the coke you can buy you f****** drug addict. Two dummies, one night, October 14. I’m f****** you both up.”
Paul and Danis are supposed to fight in a boxing ring on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England. It will be the first competition for Danis since his Bellator MMA appearance in 2019.
Logan has been competing in the WWE since he fought KSI and Floyd Mayweather in boxing exhibition matches.
McGregor seems sure of his friend, predicting he'll beat Paul, if the boxer shows up.
“Dillon will win for sure,” McGregor said, speaking with Matchroom Boxing on Saturday. “They’re already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. I’ve known Dillon years and I’ve trained with him many times. I’ve helped, I’m guiding him, I’m gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win so I hope [Paul] shows up."