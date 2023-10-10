Logan Paul record, net worth, next fight, height, weight & more
Everything you need to know about the YouTuber turned WWE and boxing star, Logan Paul.
By Amy Kaplan
Logan Paul facts
You'll be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't know who Logan Paul is. You either know him from YouTube, boxing, WWE, or one of his many other popular ventures.
But even if you've heard of him, it doesn't mean you really know all there is to know about the celebrity, and that's what we're here for.
Logan Paul record, height, weight & measurables
For the sake of this section we're going to focus on Paul's boxing career. So these stats are related to those appearances and not his WWE career.
- Record: 0-1 (pro), 1 draw as an amateur, 1 loss in an exhibition
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches tall
- Weight: Weight varies, depending on the opponent
- Birthday: April 1, 1995
- Age: 28
- Born: Westlake, OH
- Nationality: American
- Reach: 76 inches
- Fight name: The Maverick
- Gym: Private
Logan Paul's net worth
Logan Paul is loaded. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he's topping at $75 million. A lot of this is credited to his 23.6 million followers on YouTube, his appearances in boxing and WWE and his business venture, including his PRIME.
Despite that, other outlets estimate Paul at $245 million, which is a pretty big leap from $75 million but seems more accurate. Coopwb estimates his income potential at $5 billion from PRIME Hydration alone.
According to MoneyMade, Paul sold his first NFT, a World of Women piece, for a substantial 200 ETH in January—worth $765,000, with $535,000 in profit.
How much is Logan Paul's PRIME worth?
One of the biggest business deals that Paul made was partnering his PRIME hydrations drink with the UFC in 2023. The multi-year deal branded PRIME as the “official global sports drink of UFC” which was a huge deal considering UFC president Dana White's beef with Logan's brother Jake Paul.
“We’re excited to name Prime the Official Sports Drink of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute,” said White in a statement. “Logan and KSI have worked hard to build Prime into the best-tasting, hottest sports drink on the market. With their massive social media following and UFC’s global reach, we’re going to get the Prime brand in front of hundreds of millions of fans all over the world. Whether you’re a professional athlete or if you just love working out, Prime should be your first choice for a go-to sports drink.”
No dollar figure was revealed, but we imagine it was fairly hefty.
How much money did Logan Paul make fighting Floyd Mayweather?
Paul famously fought Floyd Mayweather on June 6, 2021 in an exhibition bout. Due to it being an exhibition, no official winner was announced but it was clear that Mayweather let him survive over the full rounds.
According to CompuBox punch stats, Mayweather landed 43 punches out of 107 thrown (40.2 percent), compared to Paul's 28 landed out of 217 thrown (12.9 percent).
"He's better than I thought he was ... he's a tough, rough competitor," Mayweather said of Paul after the fight.
According to Bleacher Report, the PPV sold about 1 million buys and made about $50 million. Unfortunately Paul claimed that Mayweather didn't pay him his whole $15 million purse and still owes him about $5 million as of June 2022.
"Probably just under 5 [million], over 2 [million]. Yeah, like enough for me to [say] pay me my f***ing money," Paul said (h/t The Mirror). "How can he do that? Is it not held in escrow or some s***? Mayweather has been boxing forever, he knows how to allocate money conveniently to make it look like it is an expense. He thinks he can do what he wants because I am new to the boxing game. See you in court! How many lawsuits can pile up for the same event?"
Logan Paul's record
Again we'll focus just on boxing for this section. Boxing isn't exactly what Paul is known for the most and he's been much more successful in WWE but his three boxing fights are pretty major and should be discussed.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
We already discussed the fight between Mayweather and Paul above, so scroll up if you are interested in this fight.
KSI vs. Logan Paul
KSI and Paul fought twice. The first time they met was on Aug. 25, 2018, and it reportedly sold about 1.3 million PPV buys. Their second fight occurred on Nov. 9, 2019, and sold over 1.8 million PPV buys. KSI won both meetings via decision.
Who will be Logan Paul's next fight?
Paul is scheduled to fight MMA fighter and BJJ star Dillon Danis as the co-main event on the PRIME card on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.
Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal and Dillon Danis lawsuit
The build-up to the fight got ugly when Danis took aim at Paul's fiancee, model Nina Agdal. Over the course of months, Danis posted explicit photos and videos of Agdal which forced her to file a lawsuit and a restraining order against Danis.
"If Dillon thinks a single photo he's posted has rattled me at all, he's a dumbass. I've been through the f***ing social wringer. I've seen it all, I've heard all the insults. I know exactly who I am, I know exactly who my wonderful, beautiful fiancé is. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bull**** on Twitter will never faze me, ever," Paul said (h/t Marca).
Logan Paul suicide forest controversy
One thing that put Paul on the map was a controversy surrounding his YouTube channel.
On Dec. 31, 2017, Paul posted a video to his YouTube channel of the body of a man who had died by hanging in Aokigahara at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan, known as the "suicide forest."
The controversial video got 6.3 million views in 24 hours and was widely criticized worldwide for being insensitive and YouTube eventually issued a statement on the matter.
"It's taken us a long time to respond, but we've been listening to everything you've been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we'll have more to share soon on steps we're taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again."
Paul eventually donated $1 million to suicide prevention agencies, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.