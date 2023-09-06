Nina Agdal sues, files restraining order against Dillon Danis for Logan Paul trash talk
Dillon Danis may have taken his trash-talking too far. He's now facing legal action.
By Amy Kaplan
According to TMZ, Nina Agdal, the fiance of Logan Paul, is suing Dillon Danis for his non-stop online trash-talking in the lead-up to his fight with Paul. She has also filed a restraining order in an attempt to make it stop.
Danis has been sharing photos, videos and tweets all aimed at slut shaming Agdal in hopes of angering Paul. For the most part, Paul has not acted in retaliation, though he did comment on it in an interview last month.
“Me and my girl don’t have to defend ourselves or try to prove our love for the world. Like, my fiancee is a f****** angel. He’s twisted a narrative of her relationship with long-term boyfriends getting paparazzi’d over the course of her adult life, and he’s good. He’s a good Twitter troll. But again, he’s going to pay for it.”
“I don’t fight with emotion,” Paul continued. “To be honest, I don’t care about Dillon Danis. He’s, I don’t know, just such an afterthought. So, yeah, I’m definitely going to be able to control my emotions. He’s just the person in front of me for this fight, and he’s doing a good job building it up.”
Danis has even shared explicit videos that he says are Agdal, b ut they have proven to be a lookalike.
Dillon Danis reacts to 'clout-whore' Nina Agdal's lawsuit and restraining order
Unfortunately the lawsuit and restraining order are not keeping Danis at bay as he's already tweeted several responses to the lawsuit.
In these newest tweets he referred to Agdal as a "Karen" and a "clout-whore" for taking the news to TMZ.
According to TMZ, the suit alleges that "Danis has posted 'despicable' things about her more than 250 times since his fight with Paul was announced earlier this summer" and that she has "suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm."
She cited a post from Aug. 11 which she claims violated federal and state law. The post was an image of Agdal, uncensored from a previous romantic moment from 10 years prior.
"Danis posted the photograph -- entirely uncensored -- from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent," Agdal wrote in the suit, TMZ reported. "Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive."
The post has since been deleted after Agdal claims the promoter threatened to cancel the fight.
She also claims that a video Danis shared of her was stored on her own phone "suggesting Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so."
Danis and Paul are supposed to be fighting for Misfits Boxing on Saturday, October 14 in Manchester, England. There's no update on if it will move forward now that the lawsuit has been filed.