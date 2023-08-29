Logan Paul thinks Dillon Danis involving fiancé Nina Agdal is going 'too far'
By Amy Kaplan
Dillion Danis has been relentless in his pre-fight trash talk but many fans and now even his opponent Logan Paul are questioning the morality of it all.
Danis has taken to consistently posting about model Nina Agdal poking fun at her long string of former love interests.
On Aug. 28, he shared a video of Agdal in an attempt to slut shame her and, in turn, upset Paul.
Here's a collection of some of the tweets he's made about Agdal over the last few days.
Logan Paul thinks Dillon Danis' 'actions have consequences' ahead of boxing fight
For the most part, Paul hasn't engaged in the attack on his fiance but when directly asked about it, he didn't hold back what he really thought about it.
“I think he has gone too far,” Paul told Misfits Boxing (h/t MMA Fighting). “It’s not affected me, no, because when I entered this fight, I knew Dillon was a scumbag. I didn’t think he’d take it as far as he did. But, you know, actions have consequences. I think he’s going to get what’s coming to him. I think the people online are speaking for me.
Danis has been threatening to reveal something about Agdal that could end their relationship and could see him "sued."
Paul doesn't seem concerned.
“Me and my girl don’t have to defend ourselves or try to prove our love for the world. Like, my fiancee is a f****** angel. He’s twisted a narrative of her relationship with long-term boyfriends getting paparazzi’d over the course of her adult life, and he’s good. He’s a good Twitter troll. But again, he’s going to pay for it.”
Agdal has yet to comment on the trash talk.
“I don’t fight with emotion,” Paul said. “To be honest, I don’t care about Dillon Danis. He’s, I don’t know, just such an afterthought. So, yeah, I’m definitely going to be able to control my emotions. He’s just the person in front of me for this fight, and he’s doing a good job building it up.”
The pair will fight for Misfits Boxing on Oct. 14.