KSI vs. Tommy Fury prediction
Can KSI slay the undefeated giant, Tommy Fury, and claim P4P status as the top influencer boxer in the world?
By Josh Betar
Saturday, Oct. 14 sees one of the most talked about, high-profile influencer boxing events of all time come to fruition. One half of the "double main event" is one that has garnered a lot of intrigue and interest from fans for many reasons.
YouTuber turned professional boxer, Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, known by most as “KSI” (5-0-1) looks to tackle his toughest and most formidable opponent to date, in undefeated professional boxer and so-called P4P No. 1 in the influencer boxing realm, Tommy Fury (9-0).
In the eyes of the fans, this fight between Fury and KSI was inevitable and more of a question of when the fight would happen, not if. Ever since this fight was announced on July 30 the verbal barrage of punches from both KSI and Fury online has created more hype and interest for the fans than any of KSI’s previous opponents.
KSI took to Instagram after the fight was announced writing, "Oct. 14, I'm doing what Paul couldn't and beating Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester's AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the Prime card."
Paul responded on Instagram by saying, "You're getting knocked out in front of my home crowd. This is gonna be fun."
KSI vs. Tommy Fury preview
Their respective roads to this fight have been the complete opposite. KSI made his foray into the boxing world in February 2018 as he made his amateur boxing debut against Joe Willis. He went on to have two amateur bouts and four professional leading into this contest with Fury.
His last performance came against businessman and professional boxer, Joe Fornier. The bout, unfortunately, was a lackluster, less-than-impressive performance from KSI. The bout ended in round two with Fornier being knocked out by a missed-timed right hook which saw KSI land his elbow flush on Fornier's chin knocking him unconscious. Though the contest was deemed a TKO to KSI at the time, the bout was later overturned and declared a no-contest.
Fury on the other hand hails from one of boxing's best lineages. The younger brother of current WBC and Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy has been mixing it up in the ring countless times over the years with the heavyweight champion en route to making his professional boxing debut in December of 2018.
Since then Fury has stepped into the square circle nine times, coming away victorious in all nine outings and finishing four of those inside the distance. 24-year-old Fury is coming off of an eight-round showing against megastar Jake Paul back in February, where he dismantled Paul for the majority of the rounds, using his experience, ring IQ, reach, and quickness to put an end to Paul’s undefeated record picking up a split decision win in Saudi Arabia.
KSI vs. Tommy Fury prediction
As this fight between Tommy fury and KSI draws closer, with only days until the two collide, the question begs. Who will obtain influencer boxing supremacy and come out victorious?
I feel like this question ultimately has a pretty straightforward answer. When you look at Fury’s four-inch reach advantage alone I believe it is enough to secure himself the win. But more so the skill and experience differential is too great to ignore. For Fury, he’s trained for years on end with arguably one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time in Tyson Fury.
Tommy has been clocked on the chin many times by a man who knocked out the greatest power puncher to ever live, Deontay Wilder twice. Fury has a long quick jab, which I believe will penetrate KSI’s guard with follow-up punches to ensue. KSI's recent performances give me no indication to make me believe that he'll be able to beat Fury. Especially considering the quality of opponents KSI has faced over the course of his boxing career. I do believe Fury will make this fight last a few rounds to create some interest for the paying audience, but ultimately I do believe he’ll stop KSI inside the distance.
Prediction: Tommy Fury by TKO