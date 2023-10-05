Is Dillon Danis still fighting Logan Paul?
Dillon Danis broke MMA Twitter after announcing he was out of his fight with Logan Paul.
By Amy Kaplan
Dillon Danis sure knows how to make headlines. For a while there MMA fans were convinced he'd bailed on his boxing fight with Logan Paul.
In case you missed it, here's a timeline of how we got where we are now.
On Thursday afternoon Danis responded to a clip of Logan Paul calling him a "predator" and saying he'll get him on Oct. 14. He wrote, "Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this pussy doesn’t deserve me I’m out."
Fans took that as him pulling out of the fight and started spreading it throughout Twitter.
Mike Perry proclaims he's 'in' to replace Dillon Danis
Somehow Mike Perry, the alternate for the fight caught wind of it and shared a video of himself saying, "It's official guys, I'm in."
Of course all that did was fan the flames of the rumor.
So Danis hopped back on and posted several tweets trying to clear up the rumors.
"sheeesh you all take everything so seriously," he tweeted, and then "See you October 14th pussy boy."
He then picked back up the campaign of targeting Adgal tweeting, "Nina running to my room after I knockout her pussy fiancé stone dead" along with a nude photo of Paul's fiancee.
He also tweeted, "I'll be there fight night everyone can calm down."
During all this mess Paul tweeted his thoughts writing, "Don’t let Dillon fool you… he knows that pulling out AGAIN would guarantee no fighter, fight organization, or legit brand will ever work with him because he’s an unreliable liar. Not to mention the embarrassment of pussying out against me. I’m going to break this predator physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially."
He continued, "This isn’t about just winning the fight;
I’m going to destroy his entire life. But truthfully, idgaf who shows up on October 14 — the man across from me will be knocked out cold."
So long story short, the fight is still on ... for now.