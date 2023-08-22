Mike Perry announced as backup for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis (VIDEO)
Mike Perry will fill in for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight should something happen to one of the fighters.
By Amy Kaplan
During Tuesday's press conference for KSI vs. Tommy Fury, it was announced that former UFC fan favorite Mike Perry would be a stand-in for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing fight.
This backup is extremely important as one of the biggest talking points surrounding the fight is if Danis will pull out of the fight before it happens.
The fear is so real that there's a pull-out clause in their contract that Danis must pay Paul $100,000 if he withdraws from the fight for a non-legitimate reason.
Now we know the PRIME and DAZN team has also prepared for a fighter to step in, if need be.
“Hey, I’m a real fighter,” Perry said at the press conference in London where he was pulled onto the stage. “This is what I do. This is how I feed my family. These boys been getting money other ways. They want some respect in this game, so they called me here. If Dillon doesn’t show up, I’m ready to fight. And everybody knows, when you get Mike Perry on a card, you get the fight that you’re asking for.”
Even though Perry is a stand-in should either fighter pull out, it's clear he knows it would Paul he's facing if he were to be called up.
“I’ve been training,” Perry said. “I stay fit. It’s a lifestyle for me. Logan is a pretty big guy. These guys are a little heavier than where I usually fight. … As long as I’m in shape, I put the miles in, get some road work, lift some weights, and do my boxing rounds like I love, I’ll be ready to show up if they need me.”
Mike Perry called out Anthony Taylor
While on the stage Perry took the opportunity to campaign for a fight he wants as well.