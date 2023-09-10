Who won the UFC fight tonight?
A breakdown of who won at UFC 293 live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
The UFC made it's second trip down under in 2023 and delivered an exciting 12-fight card. UFC 293 emanated from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia and had the main event of Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Sean Strickland.
UFC 293 has officially come and gone, and it was quite the card. This finishes off the UFC's international excursion following fight night events in Singapore and France over the previous two weekends. Here are all the results from the UFC 293 event, including the winners.
UFC 293 Full Results
Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
The title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland was set to be the main event of the evening. 'The Last Stylebender' would have this as his first defense in his second reign but standing across from him was the determined Strickland, who looked to derail the hype momentum. When the action got underway, Strickland was on the offensive a majority of the time and had the champion caught on more than one occasion. This all led to the judges scorecard and, in a move that very few anticipated could be a reality prior to the fight, Strickland pulled a major upset by getting the nod from all three judges. The presiding judges only scored one round for Adesanya with the rest being for Strickland. This ultimately impacts the entire middleweight division but, after his performance at UFC 293, Strickland now holds the 185-pound division gold.
Result: Sean Strickland def. Israel Adesanya via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
The heavyweight landscape is heating up and is as competitive as ever. Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov are both ranked in the division but look to topple the other en-route to getting into that 265-pound title picture. From the start of the fight, 'Drago' was the more technical of the two as he wore Tuivasa down in a methodical manner. Volkov eventually managed to get into mount and lock in the rare Ezekiel Choke, forcing a tap from 'Bam Bam' in the closing seconds of the second round. Volkov now has a play for the heavyweight title, which he will most probably look to cash in soon amidst all that is taking place in 265-pound division.
Result: Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa via Submission (Ezekiel Choke) - Round 2 (04:37)
Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
Manel Kape finally made his way back into the octagon following a number of cancellations and he did so against Felipe dos Santos, who was initially supposed to compete in Dana White's Contender Series. This was the sole flyweight bout on the card and, although being at different points in their respective careers, both Kape and dos Santos were matched in their determination to get the victory in Sydney. At certain points in the match, each of them managed to surprise the other but they continued to stay in the fight, all the way to the final buzzer. Both fighters are worthy to keep an eye on as the flyweight division continues to grow but Kape managed to get the unanimous decision victory, further cementing his spot in the 125-pound division.
Result: Manel Kape def. Felipe dos Santos via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
Justin Tafa and Austen Lane met earlier in 2023 but their fight ended in a No Contest following an accidental eye poke. In Sydney, the two would run it back and hope to get a victor out of this bout this time. This fight showed shades of their first meeting as Tafa suffered an eye poke in the opening seconds but this time, unlike their first meeting, 'Bad Man' was able to shake it off and get back into the fight. Tafa's retaliation was a slew of hammerfists that sent Lane straight to the canvas, much to the admiration of the live crowd in attendance.
Result: Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane via TKO (Strikes) - Round 1 (01:22)
Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
A light heavyweight bout would open up the main card as Tyson Pedro welcomed Sweden's Anton Turkalj to his home country. It was a fast-paced and exciting showing as the two made it clear from the beginning that they would be looking to walk away with a finish. Pedro kept his composure intact and it soon paid off as a barrage of strikes spelt the end for Turkalj. The two had even odds heading into the fight and it could have gone anyway but Pedro ensured he walked away with the win. The Australian's performance is one that got the UFC 293 main card off to a great start and he captured fight fans' attention in this curtain-raiser.
Result: Tyson Pedro def. Anton Turkalj via TKO (Strikes) - Round 1 (02:12)
Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung
The feature prelim bout was a light heavyweight affair as Carlos Ulberg looked to extend his winning sreak against Da Woon Jung, who looks to make a play to get back to winning ways himself. Jung found himself attacking his adversary but Ulberg constantly had the major moments of each round. In the third and final round of the fight, Ulberg cinched in a rear-naked choke to force a tap in the final seconds. Ulberg now has a five-fight winning streak and certainly has eyes on him as a top player in the 205-pound division.
Result: Carlos Ulbery def. Da Woon Jung via Submission
Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
This was set to be an exciting featherweight bout as Jack Jenkins and Chepe Mariscal hope to work their way into the divisional rankings sooner rather than later. Jenkins walked into the octagon on a three-fight winning streak in 2023 whilst Mariscal was making a return to the division following a short-notice lightweight bout. This was a competitive fight until halfway through the second round when Mariscal attempted a harai-goshi throw on Jenkins but this quickly spelled the end of this bout. The sequence led to Jenkins dislocating his elbow, which made the Dana White's Contender Series alumni make a verbal submission, giving Mariscal the victory.
Result: Chepe Mariscal def. Jack Jenkins via Verbal Submission (Arm Injury) - Round 2 (03:19)
Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
More lightweight action as Jamie Mullarkey and John Makdessi both looked to bounce back in a major way. Considered veterans of the 155-pound division, both Mullarkey and Makdessi were coming off of losses and now hoped to pick up a victory to get the attention of entire division. The two exchanged a combination of jabs, knees and low kicks and, once again, the judges had the task of making the decision. Mullarkey was the fighter to ultimately have his hand raised but it was a great fight, putting on exciting entertainment for fght fans around the world.
Result: Jamie Mullarkey def. John Makdessi via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
Nasrat Haqparast was looking to built up yet another dominant run and the Qudos Bank Arena would be the perfect place to kick that off. Landon Quinones was most recently featured on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter as a member of Team McGregor and, with this event, he looks to prove that he belongs in the major leagues despite his ultimate landing spot on the show. Haqparast used his experience to get the edge over his adversary across all three rounds and, when it was all said and done, he got the nod from all judges to walk away with the victory. This could spell a move into the lightweight top 15 rankings for Haqparast, or a fight against a ranked opponent at the very least.
Result: Nasrat Haqparast def. Landon Quinones via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Mike Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
This was a battle of relentless versus momentum as Mike Diamond looked to get a victory over the promotional debutant, Charlie Radtke. The UFC career of Diamond had not gone the way the Zimbabwean would have envisioned with both his previous fights ending with his opponent's hand raised. Radtke, on the other hand, had been riding a great wave of momentum, having a four-fight winning streak, with his most recent bout seeing him be crowned the new CFFC welterweight champion. Radtke was the more competitive of the pair and, at the end of the three rounds, all three judges awared 'Chuck Buffalo' the unanimous victory.
Result: Charlie Radtke def. Mike Diamond via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
Shane Young has seemingly become a regular feature on the UFC's card emanating from Australia and, at UFC 293, he was hoping to get a much-needed victory. Gabriel Miranda hails from the fighting nation of Brazil and was hoping to bounce back from an early second-round loss in his last fight, which took place just over a year ago. This featherweight bout had a lot of promise as to what it could spell for the victor, especially with the exciting way that the 145-pound division has been under the stewardship of champion, Alexander Volkanovski. In this fight, the Brazilian made the most of his given opportunity wasting no time attempting a takedown and going straight for the submission, and he managed to get the tap in less than a minute.
Result: Gabriel Miranda def. Shane Young via Submission (Neck Crank) - Round 1 (00:59)
Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie
Both Kevin Jousset and Kiefer Crosbie were set to make their first walks to the fabled UFC octagon live from down under. This fight only went one round but it was quite an action-packed affair, having no shortage of jabs, low-kicks and takedown attempts from the two promotional newcomers. Nicknamed 'Air', Jousset managed to come out on top of the evenly-matched bout when he took Crosbie's back and sunk in a rear-naked choke. This was a strong start to the UFC 293 card, and it will certainly get the rets of the welterweight division's eyes on its newest addition.
Result: Kevin Jousset def. Kiefer Crosbie via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) - Round 1 (04:49)