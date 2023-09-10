UFC 293: Austen Lane learns why you don't make Justin Tafa angry (VIDEO)
Justin Tafa exacts revenge on Austen Lane with a first-round knockout.
By Adam Stocker
Justin Tafa defeated Austen Lane via KO (punches), Round 1 - 1:22 at UFC 293 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
On June 24, Tafa fought Lane at UFC Jacksonville. The fight ended after 29 seconds following an eye poke that prevented Tafa from continuing. The two fought again at UFC 293. Similarly, the fight was stopped by an early eye-poke foul by Lane.
Thankfully, Tafa was able to continue. A very angry Tafa had enough of Lane and the eye pokes. Tafa decided to finish the fight. Tafa connected with a massive shot that dropped Lane and led to the finish of the fight.
With his victory, Tafa improved his career record to 7-3, with one no-contest. All seven of Tafa's victories have been knockouts.