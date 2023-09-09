UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland live results tracker [UPDATED]
Everything you need to know about UFC 293's fight card including results and highlights.
The UFC returns to The Land Down Under, as UFC 293 goes down at the Qudos Bank Arena in Syndey, Australia.
In the main event, New Zealand's Israel Adesanya will defend the UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland.
This will be Adesanya's first defense in his second reign as the UFC's 185-pound champion. Adesanya regained the title earlier this year at UFC 287, where he scored a knockout of Alex Pereira in their fourth encounter — Adesanya's first win over him — in professional combat sports (two kickboxing fights, two MMA fights).
Adesanya previously reigned as middleweight champion from his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in October 2019 to his loss to Pereira at UFC 281 last November.
Strickland has won two straight and eight of his last 10. He most recently fought in July, scoring a second-round finish of Abusupiyan Magomedov.
UFC 293 live results [Updated]
UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland main card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)
(c) Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland -- for the UFC middleweight championship
OFFICIAL RESULT: Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision (49-46 X3) for the UFC middleweight title
Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexander Volkov defeated Tai Tuivasa via submission (Ezekiel Choke), Round 2 - 4:37
Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
OFFICIAL RESULT: Manel Kape defeated Felipe dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
OFFICIAL RESULT: Justin Tafa defeated Austen Lane via TKO, Round 1 - 1:22
Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
OFFICIAL RESULT: Tyson Pedro defeated Anton Turkalj via KO, Round 1 - 2:12
UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland preliminary card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da-un
OFFICIAL RESULT: Carlos Ulberg defeated Jung Da-un via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 4:49
Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
OFFICIAL RESULT: Chepe Mariscal defeated Jack Jenkins via verbal submission, Round 2 - 3:19
Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
OFFICIAL RESULT: Jamie Mullarkey defeated John Makdessi via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
OFFICIAL RESULT: Nasrat Haqparast defeated Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland early prelim card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)
Mike Mathetha vs. Charlie Radtke
OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlie Radtke defeated Mike Mathetha via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
OFFICIAL RESULT: Gabriel Miranda defeated Shane Young via submission (neck crank), Round 1 - 0:59
Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie
OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Jousset defeated Kiefer Crosbie via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:49