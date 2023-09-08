UFC 293 full betting odds: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
Everything you need to know about the UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland betting odds ahead of the PPV taking place in Sydney, Australia.
The UFC returns to Sydney, Australia for the sixth time in the organization's history and the first time since 2017. Two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is fresh off of getting his belt back and Sean Strickland is stepping up with an opportunity to shock the world. Adesanya is a decorated kickboxer who is only second to Anderson Silva for the title of greatest middleweight of all time.
Adesanya is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career when he avenged his loss to longtime foe Alex Pereira and won the middleweight title back at UFC 287. Strickland is on a two-fight win streak, most recently finishing Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76.
The co-main event will feature ranked heavyweights and heavy hitters Alexander Volkov and Tai Tuivasa. Volkov is a former Bellator champion and is on a two-fight win streak, most recently knocking out Alexandr Romanov in the first round at UFC Vegas in March. The Sydney native Tuivasa is on a two-fight skid, most recently losing to title contender Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando last year. The rest of the card features a lot of local talent with some heavy favorites.
UFC 293 will begin coverage at 6:30 pm ET on ESPN+ for the prelims and will transition into Pay-Per-View at 10 pm ET.
The following UFC 293 odds are brought to you by courtesy of DraftKings.
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya (-650) vs. Sean Strickland (+470)
- Tai Tuivasa (+205) vs. Alexander Volkov (-250)
- Manel Kape (-395) vs. Felipe dos Santos (+310)
- Justin Tafa (-218) vs. Austen Lane (+180)
- Tyson Pedro (-110) vs. Anton Turkalj (-110)
Prelims
- Carlos Ulberg (-270) vs. Da Un Jung (+220)
- Jack Jenkins (-205) vs. Chepe Mariscal (+170)
- Jamie Mullarkey (-265) vs. John Makdessi (+215)
- Nasrat Haqparast (-485) vs. Landon Quinones (+370)
Early Prelims
- Mike Diamond (+250) vs. Charlie Radtke (-310)
- Shane Young (-162) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+136)
- Kevin Jousset (-155) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+130)