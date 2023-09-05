UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC hosts its third international fight card in a row when it takes the UFC Octagon to Sydney, Australia. UFC 293 will take place on Sept. 10 from the Qudos Bank Arena.
The card isn't full of the biggest names in the UFC but it does feature some interesting match-ups.
In the main event we see a middleweight scrap between newly re-crowned champion Israel Adesanya who will look to defend the second reign of his title for the first time when he faces highly controversial loudmouth, Sean Strickland.
The rest of the card is jam-packed with Australian and New Zealand talent and features several UFC veterans including Jennifer Maia, John Makdessi, and Alexander Volkov.
Full UFC 293 fight card
UFC 293 main card | PPV |
- Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
- Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
- Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
- Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia
UFC 293 preliminary card | ESPN + |
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Un Jung
- Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
- Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
- Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
UFC 293 betting odds
It should be no shock to anyone that Strickland is a heavy underdog to face the champion. Adesanya sits at a pretty -650 favorite according to DraftKings with Strickland currently a +470 undergod. The co-main event is much closer. Tai Tuivasa is the surprising underdog at +205 and Alexander Volkov the favorite at -250.