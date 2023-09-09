UFC 293: Who is Kiefer Crosbie?
Meet Kiefer Crosbie who will make his UFC debut at UFC 293 on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The UFC is back for its 11th installation of title fights this year and on Sept. 9, Sydney, Australia will have the honor of hosting UFC 293. For the first time in 12 years, the UFC will have a title fight in the Emerald City headlined by the middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, who will defend his belt against Sean Strickland.
There will be five fighters making their debut inside the Octagon and one of them will be Kiefer Crosbie (10-3) who will challenge another new newcomer, Kevin Jousset (8-2).
The former Bellator veteran has moved his journey to the UFC and on the path to his debut has won his last two MMA fights and one exhibition boxing match. Crosbie's two-fight winning streak is highlighted by two finishes in the first round, including against a former UFC welterweight, Alex Oliveira. His career is summarized by immediate violence because he holds a 70 percent finish ratio with five TKO/KOS and two submissions, where six of those finishes come in the first round.
Crosbie's fighting style can be best described as chaos and vicious because when he has someone hurt it's only a matter of time till he breaks his opponent and finishes them. At other times when he's not the hammer he can be the nail and due to a bad tendency to take damage early, he will at the wrong side of exchanges.
Crosbie's most recent losses were his last two fights in Bellator where he got submitted and on another occasion the fight was called by a doctor, both occurring in the first round.
Kiefer Crosbie will fight Kevin Jousset at UFC 293
Across from Crosbie will be Kevin Jousset who will also be making his debut and look to spoil his opponent's night. Jousset enters the UFC with a three-fight winning streak that includes one finish and two decisions. In his 10 fights, he holds a record of four finishes and four decision wins, while coming up short twice via doctor stoppage and split decision.
Early on in his career, the doctor stoppage occurred against a formidable and current No. 14 ranked UFC welterweight, Jack Della Maddalena.
According to DraftKings, Crosbie is the underdog in this matchup at (+136), meanwhile, Jousset holds the betting favorite odds at (-162).