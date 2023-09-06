UFC 293: Who is Kevin Jousset?
Kiefer Crosbie is getting the most attention of UFC 293's newcomers, but who is his opponent Kevin Jousset?
The UFC returns to Australia with UFC 293 in Sydney, headlined by a middleweight title fight between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.
There are three Octagon newcomers in this card, and two of them will be fighting each other to open the event, welterweights Kiefer Crosbie and Kevin Jousset.
Jousset is one of the few fighters currently in the UFC who call two countries home. He was born in Bordeaux, France, and grew up within the country's Alps region; however, he currently resides in Auckland, New Zealand. He trains at City Kickboxing gym with Adesanya, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and Kai Kara-France, among other notable UFC names, under Eugene Bareman.
He enters the fight holding a three-win streak and the HEX welterweight and middleweight titles, which he won in consecutive fights. The welterweight title win was Jousset's first in three career attempts, with the first of them having been a TKO loss against current Jack Della Maddalena at Eternal MMA in 2019.
Kevin Jousset will face Kiefer Crosbie in his UFC debut
Jousset will most likely not be receiving the most attention of UFC 293's debutants.
Most of the hype currently centers on Kiefer Crosbie, a longtime SBG Ireland teammate and friend of Conor McGregor's who has fought in Bellator, going 4-3. Not including a decision over Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition boxing match, the Irishman is currently on a two-win streak, both of them via TKO in the first round. One of the opponents was former UFC veteran Alex Oliveira, so Crosbie knows what it is like to fight Octagon-caliber opposition.