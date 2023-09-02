Sean Strickland says he's stuck in Australian customs ahead of UFC 293
Sean Strickland is supposed to be fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 on Sept. 9.
By Amy Kaplan
Sean Strickland sure does know how to make an entrance.
According to a recent Instagram post from the middleweight title contender, he's being held at customs in Australia ahead of his UFC 293 title fight with champion Israel Adesanya.
"So we're stuck in customs," Strickland says as he pans a nearly empty airport. "This is the invisible wall I can't go past. I keep trying to tell these f**king guys that I don't want to be here either."
In the caption of the post he says they've been held for two hours already. As of press time, there's been no update.
Strickland has always been known to say wild things and prior to his arrival in the country he posted several Instagram Stories criticizing the Australian governments laws pertaining to carrying weapons.
Ot's probably nothing and he'll be granted access soon, but with a huge title fight on the line, we're all praying nothing goes wrong.
This is the first title shot for Strickland and would be the first title defense for Adesanya since regaining his title.
We'll update this story as soon as we have more information.
UPDATE - It appears as though Strickland has been released, as he was pictured in the country by one of his coaches.
PHEW!