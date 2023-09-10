UFC 293: Sean Strickland completes his comeback story by capturing the UFC middleweight championship (Video)
Sean Strickland is the new UFC middleweight champion, pulling off one of the UFC's greatest upsets and capturing the title with a win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293
In 2018, Sean Strickland's UFC career nearly came to an end in a motorcycle accident. Five years later, he's now on top of the world, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.
In enemy territory, Strickland scored a decision over Israel Adesanya to win the UFC middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 293.
The fight got off to a slow start, as Adesanya kept his distance, though Strickland came forward throughout the round. Strickland found his range and started to work his jab.
In the first round's closing seconds, Strickland delivered a one-two that saw a right hand wobble Adesanya. Strickland threw a flurry of strikes with Adesanya against the cage, but the defending champion survived the round.
Strickland didn't rush in for the finish to start the second round, as he stayed patient and came forward, showcasing feints. Strickland worked his jab and leg kicks again. Adesanya started to find a rhythm late in the round, though Strickland's defensive work was becoming quite the key detail in this fight.
Round three ultimately proved to be a quiet one in spite of some strong jab work from Strickland. Strickland's weaving and dodging proved to be an aid, as he rocked Adesanya once more in the middle of the fourth.
Adesanya fired off a few kicks to kick off the final round but ultimately moved around the cage trying to avoid Strickland's pressure. The two spent some brief periods trading. Adesanya acted with a sense of urgency, but Strickland continued to connect as the fight closed.
All three judges scored the bout 49-46 in Strickland's favor.