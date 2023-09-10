UFC 293: Alexander Volkov submits Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke (VIDEO)
Alexander Volkov submits Tai Tuivasa in a high paced heavyweight co-main event at UFC 293.
By Adam Stocker
Alexander Volkov defeated Tai Tuivasa via TKO (punches), Round 2 - 4:37 at UFC 293 on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
"I did't expect him to be so tough. He ate so many punches and kicks so give him some applause. I prepared for the low kicks... so I tried to catch him with his mistakes," said Volkov
Volkov opened with a jab while Tuivasa attacked the lead leg with a kick. Tuivasa moved to the middle of the Octagon and brought the action to Volkov, who preferred to circle on the outside. There was a brief stoppage for a foul but within seconds the fight was restarted. Tuivasa continued with the leg kicks and punches to the body.
Volkov caught a leg kick and took Tuivasa down but decided to let him back up. Volkov landed another big right hand. The two heavyweights continued to trade punches. Volkov landed a left head kick. Tuivasa landed another leg kick but Volkov landed a perfect counter. The two traded combinations. Volkov continued to attack the body with kicks and punches. Volkov dropped Tuivasa with a right hand but let him get up again and attempted a standing choke before going back to attacking with strikes.
In the final seconds of the round, Volkov unleashed a fury of strikes. Tuivasa's face was extremely red with swelling and had a cut opened up along his hairline.
Tuivasa landed a leg kick and backed Volkov up against the fence with strikes. Volkov was able to fight off the fence. Volkov landed a combination that he finished with a knee. Volkov split Tuivasa's defense with a multi punch combination.
Tuivasa slipped, allowing Volkov to gain position. Tuivasa was able to fight back to his feet. Volkov caught a kick and landed a counter that dropped Tuivasa. Volkov started landing several strikes from the ground and pound and moved into full mount. Tuivasa was able to defend an arm-triangle but Volkov continued to eat strikes.
Tuivasa gave up his back but Volkov was able to flip position and regain full mount. Volkov went for an Ezekiel choke. Tuivasa fought the choke but was eventually forced to tap out.
Tuivasa and Volkov entered their fight as the sixth and seventh-ranked heavyweights respectively. Tuivasa was knocked out in his last two fights. The back-to-back losses snapped a five-fight winning streak that saw Tuivasa knock out all five of his opponents. Volkov arrived in Australia coming off of back to back knockout victories.
With his victory at UFC 293, Volkov improved to 37-10. The submission victory was only the fourth of his career. Volkov stated that he wanted to make one more run at the heavyweight title before he retires.