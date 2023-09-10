Jack Jenkins dislocates elbow mid-fight, MMA Twitter in shambles (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Jack Jenkins suffered a painful loss on the prelims for UFC 293 on Saturday, Sept. 9.
In the second round of his fight with Chepe Mariscal, Jenkins posted his arm on a toss and dislocated his elbow and verbally submitted. According to the official scorecards, viewed by FanSided MMA, Jenkins had scored a 10-9 on all three cards for the first round before losing in the second.
It was the first loss for Jenkins in the UFC and his first loss since 2018.
Watch the moment here, but be warned, it's graphic.
After the fight Mariscal says he heard a pop before the fight was stopped by the referee. He also said he'd like to take the rest of the year off unless he can get a fight in December.
Fighters and MMA Twitter were left reeling from the gruesome arm injury
Mariscal is now on a five fight win streak, including two back-to-back wins in the UFC.