Why do so many UFC fighters support Donald Trump?
By Amy Kaplan
Many MMA fans have noticed that Donald Trump and UFC fighters often go hand in hand. Several high-level athletes have spoken out in support of the former United States President such as Colby Covington, Michael Chandler, and Jorge Masvidal. Fighters have also shouted Trump out in their post-fight interviews, posed for photos with Trump cageside, or jumped over the Octagon walls to shake his hand. When Trump's assassination attempt happened, hoards of UFC fighters stepped up to support him and some even mentioned it on-air during UFC Denver.
So why do UFC fighters go weak in the knees over the controversial figure? The answer is pretty easy, if you ask me. We as humans gravitate toward people who support us. We all want to be seen. And Donald Trump sees the UFC. He attends events regualry, comments on fights and has even gotten involved in the sport before, during and after his years in office.
Many UFC fighters aren't paying attention to the intricacies of his policies (like many people) all they care about is that Trump cares about them. Who wouldn't want to support someone like that? Trump was an early supporter of the UFC, allowing the sport to be held in his casinos when everyone else was turning their backs. Trump also attended an event while still in office and invited Colby Covington to the Oval Office when he won the interim title. It's even rumored that Trump helped UFC fighters get visas for entry into the United States during COVID.. He's supported the UFC over the years so its no shock to me that UFC fighters support him right back.
Additionally, UFC president Dana White has spoken at the Republican National Convention twice, even announcing Trump when accepted the nomination just this year. So it's no wonder that fighters are standing beside the best friend of their boss, it seems like a smart business decision standing in their shoes.
Some fighters strongly agree with his policies, but I think the majority of them just see Trump's support as an opportunity to gain access to an important person in this world, not because they even believe or support his policies. A perfect example of that is former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who isn't even a US citizen or capable of voting. But when he met Trump he used the few seconds he had with him to ask him to help stop the war in Gaza if he gets re-elected. My guess is that if Nurmagomedov has those same few seconds with any other Presidential candidate, he would have said the same thing.
Ironically after that happened Trump was asked who his favorite fighter was and he named Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor completely lost his mind over it.
This story is not meant to sway anyone one way or the other when it comes to your vote this November. Who we choose to vote for is a very personal decision and we respect whichever side of the political line you fall.