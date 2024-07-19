Watch Dana White's full Republican National Convention speech (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
On Thursday, July 18 UFC president Dana White delivered the final speech at the Republican National Convention before former President Donald Trump took the stage to officially accept the nomination for the Republican party.
White's speech lasted about six minutes and took place just days after Trump was shot during an attempted assassination in Pennsylvania. White was on a flight abroad at the time and didn't get to speak to Trump or learn the full details until he'd landed.
"I'm in the tough-guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I've ever met in my life," White said.
Pro wrestling stat Hulk Hogan also appeared on stage earlier in the evening and announced he was supporting Trump in his bid for a second and final term as President of the United States.
White was also one of many who donated to the GoFundMe account set up to help victims of the shooting. One bystander was killed and several were injured when a gunman opened fire on Trump as he gave his speech.
On Monday, White appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about Trump who was one of the early supporters of the UFC. "He is one of the toughest, most resilient human beings I’ve ever met in my life. And let me tell you what, everybody wants to act like a tough guy.… Well, when the s--- goes down, you find out who tough guys are and who tough guys are not. This guy is the legitimate, ultimate American bad a-- of all-time."
White announcing Trump to the stage was abreak in tradition as it's previously been a family member who announced Trump. In 2016 and 2020 the former president’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump announced her father.
Several UFC fighters reacted to White's speech on social media.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.