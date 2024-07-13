Conor McGregor, Dana White, other fighters react to Donald Trump assassination attempt
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, former President Donald Trump was giving a speech in Pennsylvania when he was shot at and hit. Secret Service rushed to the aid of the former President who could be seen pumping his fist in victory as he was being ushered offstage. Trump is campaigning for his second term in office.
After he was shot several UFC fighters rushed to social media to share their support and give Trump their well wishes. One of those people was former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. "A 78-year-old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses," he tweeted. "But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States."
UFC president Dana White was on a flight when everything went down but took to Instagram to react to the news. "I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot," he wrote on instagram. "I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy. This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BADA*S on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!"
UFC fighters react to Donald Trump getting shot
See how other fighters reacted to the news below.
UFC fighter Chris Curtis was one of the few who questioned the validity of the moment. "Let's be real guys, Bunch of Epstein documents drop, media is silent. Suddenly the the left decides to coordinate an assassination, and all of a sudden, there is sympathy? The man walks away with a scratched ear after up to 8 shots fired? Come on man..."
UFC president Dana White is scheduled to give a speech at the Republican National Convention where Trump will be announced as the party's official candidate. He was not present when the shooting occurred.
The Secret Service issued this statement after the shooting. "An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."
This is a developing story and we'll update when more information is learned.