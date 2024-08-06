Conor McGregor lost his mind when Donald Trump named Khabib his favorite UFC fighter
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor is having a literal meltdown on Twitter over a video posted showing former President Donald Trump revealing his favorite UFC fighter is Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor took to Twitter to share several tweets (some of which have already been deleted) to bash Trump and Nurmagomedov. It would actually be kind of funny if it wasn't so sad.
"Campaign ending decision," McGregor wrote on the clip revealing Trump's choice. "A smelly fat mountain monkey from the inbred mountains of Dagestan is your favorite UFC (AMERICAN COMPANY) fighter? Wow. Abysmal."
He went on to tweet a whole lot more, evening bringin Michael Chandler into the mix after he defended Trump. "I was actually wrong. Couple hundred million he is worth. Not multi B. I would have thought USA ONLY would be the mentality here and what I would want to see out of my president, personally," McGregor tweeted. "To pick a retired inbred fighter from Dagestan Russia who has 3 main events only to his name is astounding. Over all the American fighters that have backed him. It’s a shocking decision. He was caught on the spot. That won’t go unnoticed on the roster. This presidential race is very tight right now. More so now."
Chandler then chimed in to campaign for the fight they were supposed to have had two months ago. "Stop it," Chandler tweeted. "If you had half the balls that DT had you would have shown up June 29th. Instead you’re normal walking, beer chuggin’ Austin 3:16 style at a local fight show/motorcycle rally in South Dakota, a RED, 100% state by the way.
McGregor then shared a photo of Nurmagomedov in a bathtub with his training partners. It's bee a viral photo for years.
Then McGregor sunk to the lowest of lows when he tweeted about Nurmagomedov's late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Abdulmanap died in 202 of COVID-19 complications and was widely respected amongst Russian fighters.
"Hey guys why couldn’t khabibs dad gain entry to America ever?" McGregor tweeted. "What was the issue there? He was never allowed access and now you hear all what is taking place currently, the terrorists from their gym gunned down while in the middle of inflicting a terror attack in their own country with khabib then subsequently fleeing the country after their gym and homes were raided and reposed, leaving behind his wife, kids, family, mother in the process, the whole lot. It makes you wonder. Before the death of khabibs father via Covid-19, why was he always refused entry into the US?"
The rivalry between McGregor and Nurmagomedov runs deep and stems from pre-fight trash talk ahead of their UFC 209 fight which ended in an all out brawl in the Octagon. Some things never change.