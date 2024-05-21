Conor McGregor reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov tax debt rumors
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday, May 20, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor hosted a Duelbits livestream and spoke to fans about several UFC-related topics including Ilia Topuria, Leon Edwards, and Islam Makhachev among many others. One of the topics he touched on was his former foe's alleged tax debt.
Reports surfaced out of Russia accusing former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of owing the Russian government $330 million US dollars ($300 million rubles) in back taxes. McGregor decided to weigh in on the controversy.
“He owes his bollocks to the Russian government. Two UFC main events he has and he owes money to the government. Scurrying rat who owes money to the Russian government. I will welcome him back to the fight game that he ran from." He continued, “I’m ecstatic that the Russian government is closing in on them, get them.”
Conor McGregor says he's 'ecstatic' to hear Khabib Nurmagomedov may tax debut in Russia
McGregor and Nurmagomedov are one of the UFC's most ruthless rivalries. In the lead-up to their fight there were several insults from McGregor to Nurmagomedov about his wife and religion. He famously referred to Nurmagomedov's wife as a "towel" during the build up. When Nurmagomedov finished McGregor and won the fight he instantly jumped tha cage and began to attack McGregor's friend, Dillon Danis. Then Nurmagomedov's team jumped into the cage to attack McGregor. It hasn't been the same between them since.
Nurmagomedov's team responded to TASS claiming that the reports were not correct. "The information about tax debt is inaccurate. Khabib continues to engage in business projects and develop them," they said. The original report claimed that the government had blocked accounts of Eagle FC promotion, a charitable foundation, and other companies and accused Nurmagomedov of using the money to invest in Turkey and the UAE.