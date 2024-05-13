UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s tax issues, UFC 303 historic gate, Bryce Mitchell
By Amy Kaplan
It's a big week for boxing with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk squaring off for the undisputed heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia. Already we've seen a wild opening day as John Fury suffered a cut on his forehead after head-butting someone in Usyk's camp.
While boxing is the big talking point, there are some topics in the UFC that have been on the minds of MMA fans this week too. But there are a few news bites that I think need a bit more attention than the rest, and I have some thoughts on each of them.
$20 million gate for Conor McGregor's return [via UFC St. Louis post-fight presser]
During the UFC St. Louis post-fight presser Dana White revealed the UFC 303 gate had already hit $20 million ahead of Conor McGregor's return. If true, it would be the highest gate in UFC history.
It doesn't shock me in the least to hear that a McGregor fight is setting records. Each time McGregor fights somehow the spectacle just gets bigger and bigger. Despite several losses and many, many controversies, McGregor is still the biggest star in the sport and it's easy to see that reflected in his gate infor
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s tax issues: True or false? [via Mash.ru]
Accroding to several reports from Russian news outlets, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov owes several million in back taxes in Russia and has had his bank accounts frozen as a result. According to the reports, the figures are upwards of $330 million US dollars ($300 million rubles).
It's nearly impossible for us to verify the accuracies of this reports so the news should be taken with a grain of salt. But one thing we do know is that Nurmagomedov is close with Russian officials such as Vladamir Putin, so if this is true, we don't expect the issue to last for long.
Bryce Mitchell responds to Sean Woodson's callout [via Twitter]
Sean Woodson won his fight at UFC St. Louis and quickly called out Bryce Mitchell for his next fight. “I just beat a top 15-ranked guy,” Woodson said in the cage afterward. “I feel like I should be (ranked in the) top 15 next. Next, I want Bryce Mitchell. I want No. 10, then I want No. 5, then I want a title shot.”
Now Mitchell has responded to the call-out and seems eager to fight him as well. “When and where, dude? When and where? I’m sitting here watching this sh*t. I’m ready. I need some money. I’m ready to fight you. Tell me where.”
The match-up isn't overly exciting for me, to be honest. Mitchell is coming off a pretty brutal loss so perhaps he's looking for an "easy" return fight but Woodson isn't it. He's on a five fight win streak (f you don't count the draw sandwhiched in). I'd actually ratehr see Woodson get someone in the top 10 once he gets ranked later this week.