Donald Trump knocked out Colby Covington with a hilarious backhanded compliment during a recent speech (Video)
Neither Donald Trump nor Colby Covington appear to be in on the joke which makes it that much funnier.
By Adam Stocker
Colby Covington joined Donald Trump to campaign for Kari Lake to win the Republican primary election for an Arizona senate seat this week. Covington has long proclaimed himself to be Trump's favorite fighter. However, he might want to reconsider that statement after Trump gave him a couple of backhanded compliments during his speech.
"I almost bet against him. I'd look at some of the guys. I'd say look, I love Colby but I'm going to have to bet against him," said Trump as he spoke from a podium with Covington standing beside him. "But I didn't because I didn't have the courage and I won a lot of money."
Trump continued to deliver backhanded compliments to Covington, knocking his size and lack of intimidation. "I look at him, he looks like a regular normal human being until the clothes come off. Then he looks like Superman," said Trump.
As Trump continued his comments got more and more uncomfortable. Trump stated he wouldn't be intimated in a bar if he saw Covington and even thought with a couple weeks of training he might be able to beat Covington.
"If I saw him in a bar and let's say he was... I'm not a big bar guy but that's okay. These are minor. Let's say he was in my way I could see myself saying move over but I'd be in big trouble," said Trump. "Barron, do you think Colby if I were started working out for a couple of weeks. He said Dad, are you kidding? Are you kidding?," said Trump.
The fact Trump thinks he could take Covington after a couple weeks of training is just comical. But it just goes to show how delusional Trump is and how unintimidated he is by Covington.
Donald Trump is a big supporter of the UFC
Trump has long been a supporter of the UFC. For several of the major pay-per-view cards, Trump has walked out beside UFC President and Trump supporter Dana White prior to the main card of the pay-per-view. Trump has often been joined Octagon side by his son Eric, Kid Rock, and Tucker Carlson.
Trump and Covington have long been friends and supporters of each other. The two even celebrated New Year's Eve at the same party. Trump attended UFC Newark on Aug. 3, 2019 to support Covington soundly beat Robbie Lawler. The victory earned Covington his first title shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, where he was knocked out. It was the first of three welterweight title fights for Covington, who has lost all three.
Covington last fought at UFC 296 on Dec. 16, 2023. With Trump sitting cageside with Kid Rock, Covington was easily beaten by Leon Edwards. Covington has not won a fight since March 3, 2022, when he beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.
Lake previously ran in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, nearly losing to Katie Hobbs by less than 18,000 votes. Lake is hoping that the support from Trump helps her in the Republican primary election which will be held on July 30, 2024.