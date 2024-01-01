LOOK: Colby Covington celebrates New Year's Eve with Donald Trump

Happy New Year 👊🏽 Blessed with another year 🙏 I want to sincerely thank all my partners and supporters of last year and look forward to what we can achieve next year ! Gracie Jiujitsu Smeaton Grange, Musashi Nutrition, Rival Sports Management, Kaplan Homes, @UNIBETAustralia… pic.twitter.com/OeDi9t03oW