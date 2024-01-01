LOOK: Colby Covington celebrates New Year's Eve with Donald Trump
Colby Covington rang in the New Year with controversial former president Donald Trump.
By Amy Kaplan
MMA fighters celebrated ringing in the New Year in various ways. Some spent the time with family, others in the gym, and others just went to bed early.
Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington spent New Year's Eve with Former United States President, Donald Trump.
Covington lost his title shot at UFC 296 when he was dominated for five rounds by the champion, Leon Edwards. Trump was sitting cage side, and Covington felt that his support of the controversial former president was why he lost the fight to the judges.
"They hate me because I support Trump," he alleged while appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime after the fight. "If it's in a judging position, in a fight or any type of athletic sporting event, they're going to stack the deck against us, so it's a sad time in our country, but we the people need to rise up, and we can't let this keep us down," he said.
He also campaigned for a rematch against Edwards, which we all know he's not going to get.
"I deserve it," Covington said. "You know, I think I broke my foot in the first 30 seconds of the fight, kicking it on his elbow, so I want a rematch with this guy. I'm going to come back stronger. I'm just like the American people. You know, we never give up, you can knock us down, but we just learn. We don't lose, we only learn. We come back stronger," he said.
Here's how other MMA fighter's celebrated the New Year.