Who is Mohammad Yahya?
Everything you need to know about the former UAE Warriors lightweight champion Mohammad Yahya, who is making his UFC debut at UFC 294.
The main card of a pay-per-view event understandably receives a lot of the promotional dollars and fanfare during fight week. The main event and co-main event are, after-all, the fights on which the card is built.
The prelim card always features a fight as well, but it never receives the same media push as the PPV card itself. Beneath the featured prelim bout is often a stack of fights that contain a mix of young, up and coming fighters, underperforming veterans, and those making their UFC debut.
With UFC 294 set to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), it provides the UFC an opportunity to feature international fighters that may have difficulties in making an appearance in other parts of the world. It also represents the investment the UFC and the UAE have made in growing MMA in the region.
Mohammad Yahya is the personification of that investment, as he makes both his UFC debut and the debut of Emirati fighters to the UFC roster of athletes.
Like many of the fighters of this generation, Yahya, found MMA through watching The Ultimate Fighter with his cousins. That spark led him to give training a try and his path has been clear ever since.
Three-time UAE Warriors lightweight champion, Mohammad Yahya will make his UFC debut at UFC 294
Prior to signing with the UFC, Yahya had an eight-fight run with UAE Warriors that culminated with his winning and twice defending the lightweight championship. Yahya has even fought twice under the Bellator banner, prior to covid.
While not making it to the UFC may have been a worry for Yahya, it was never a doubt, and those are two very different things. Yahya's path has led him to debut at UFC 294 against Trevor Peek, who is coming off of a June 2023 loss to Chepe Mariscal.
Yahya's interviews make it clear that while he appreciates the style Peek brings to the Octagon, he is confident his own skills will shine through to a victory, in a matchup that has the potential for fight of the night. It is hard to argue with that logic, given that Peek's name has floated around conversations for the accomplishment during his first two performances.
Peek has even insinuated that he may have been brought over to showcase Yahya, but believes the pressure is still on Yahya to deliver the goods in front of his home crowd.
While Yahya may have high ambitions going into UFC 294, he still presents as someone grounded in his culture and is even humble when asked about the glamour that comes with a UFC-level production.
While it is unclear how much time they spent physically training together, Yahya seems to have taken a lot of his mental-game notes from training partner, Khamzat Chimaev, who is set to face Kamaru Usman in the UFC 294 co-main event.
While Peek may not care for the opinions of Yahya on how the fight will go, over-the-top banter is one skill Yahya did not pick up from Chimaev. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Yahya is currently a +135 underdog.