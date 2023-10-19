Watch the UFC 294 press conference: Who, what, where and when?
Before the action this weekend, the UFC will hold a press conference for UFC 294.
UFC 294 is slated to take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21, the main event features featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moving up a weight class on short notice to face lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the second time. The two first faced each other earlier this year at UFC 284, with Makhachev retaining his title via unanimous decision in Perth, Australia.
Before the two champions meet in the main event, the UFC will be holding the UFC 294 press conference, allowing media in attendance an opportunity to ask fighters questions before their fights.
The press conference is set to feature both main event fighters Makhachev and Volkanovski, as well as co-main event fighters former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev, ahead of the pair’s middleweight match-up. This will be Chimaev’s second bout at middleweight in the UFC, and Usman’s first. Usman is also entering this bout on short notice after Paulo Costa pulled out of the fight.
Much like Volkanovski, Usman will be coming into this bout on short notice, coming into his middleweight match up on nine days notice. The pairs fight will have huge connotations for the middleweight division, with Dana White claiming the winner will be next in line to face champion Sean Strickland.
How to watch the UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski press conference
The press conference is slated to take place on Thursday, Oct. 19, starting at 9 a.m. ET.
The press conference will be held at Etihad Arena, where a stage and microphones will be set up for those in attendance.
The press conference will be streamed live via the UFC’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts, as well as the official UFC Twitch channel.