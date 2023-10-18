Full UFC 294 odds
Full betting odds for the entire UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski fight card.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev looks to defend his title versus the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch of their hotly contested fight earlier this year.
In that first bout, they went the full five rounds with Makhachev retaining his title, despite amny thinking Volkanovski had won. Going into the fight Makhachev is the favorite at -300, likely due to the previous fight and Volkanovski taking the fight on just 12 days' notice.
In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman comes in as the underdog at +230 versus Khamzat Chimaev due, in part, to the larger weight class and short notice call-up. It's worth noting that Usman was also allegedly injured during the UFC 294 open workouts this week so we assume this line will spread throughout the day.
UFC 294 fight card odds
- Islam Makhachev -300 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +240
- Khamzat Chimaev -280 vs. Kamaru Usman +230
- Magomed Ankalaev -350 vs. Johnny Walker +275
- Ikram Aliskerov -600 vs. Warlley Alves +430
- Said Nurmagomedov -220 vs. Muin Gafurov +180
- Muhammad Mokaev -450 vs. Tim Elliot +350
- Trevor Peek -155 vs. Mohammad Yahya +130
- Javid Basharat -550 vs. Victor Henry +400
- Sedriques Dumas -225 vs. Abu Azaitar +185
- Anshul Jubli -300 vs. Mike Breeden +240
- Nathaniel Wood -340 vs. Muhammad Naimov +270
- Viktoriia Dudakova -550 vs. Jinh Yu Frey +400
- Shara Magomedov -250 vs. Bruno Silva +205
All odds courtesy of DraftKings and are subject to change.