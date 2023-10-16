UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski.
Just when we think the UFC has set a bar beyond surpassing, they take a decent pay-per-view card that had turned to straw and spun it into gold.
While there is little doubt that Charles Oliveira would have been a great matchup for Islam Makhachev, fan response has shown they are much more excited about finding out who the best pound for pound fighter is in the UFC. The rematch announcement with Alexander Volkanovski comes roughly a week after Mateusz Gamrot was named as the backup to Makhachev and Oliveira.
Gamrot could not be blamed for being upset at the snub for the title shot, but he is still the backup to the rematch with Volkanovski and may have known more than he was letting on. As we have learned over the years, the UFC prefers the approach of do not ask what is in the secret juice of what they do.
While the short notice is certainly not in Volkanovski's favor, the weight cut to 155 pounds should be easier. Volkanovski has been clamoring to avenge the highly controversial draw from their first fight, so one would assume he has stayed ready.
If that were not enough magic for one card, the UFC found a far superior opponent for Khamzat Chimaev when Paulo Costa was forced to withdraw due to injury. Kamaru Usman will be Chimaev's toughest test to date and will tell the tale of whether Chimaev has what it takes to be a champion.
How to watch UFC 294
When: Saturday, Oct. 14
Where: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Channel: ESPN+ & PPV
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
UFC 294 fight card
Main card | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ PPV
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Prelims | 10 a.m. ET | ESPN+
- Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
- Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva
UFC 294 odds
In the main event, the reigning champion, and winner of the first bout, Islam Makhacev is the current favorite at -250. The challenger, coming up in weight on just 11 days notice sits as a slight underdog at +205.
The co-main event features former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman coming up on just nine days notice and sitting as the underdog at +235 to Khamzat Chimaev who is listed as the favorite ar -290.
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings. Odds, opponents, and bout order are subject to change. Make sure to check out the full odds article later this week to find lines for bouts listed as to be set (TBS).