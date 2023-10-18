UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski ticket prices
Islam Makhachev takes on Alexander Volkanovski for a second title defense at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Here are all the details about ticket prices, fight card, and more.
By Anwesha Nag
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski is all set to take center stage as UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for one of the biggest MMA events of the year. Etihad Arena will play host to UFC 294 on Saturday, Oct. 21, as the Dagestani puts his lightweight belt on the line against the reigning featherweight champion.
Tickets for the mega event are primarily available on Etihad Arena's official website, starting from around $136 (AED 500) for Bronze seats and going up to $4,357 (AED 16,000) for VVIP seats. On ticketmaster.com, official Platinum tickets can be bought within a range of $330 (AED 1,210) to $1033 (AED 3,795) each.
A few tickets in the range of $38-$56 are available on viagogo.com, while the current lowest price available on ticombo.com is $430 and the highest is $24,389. Group tickets can be purchased on ticketsmarter.com from $745 to $27,930 each. Tickets were already sold out on Yas Island's official website at the time of writing.
For U.S. fans interested in UFC 294 Watch Party, tickets can be purchased on axs.com for $5-$7 for entry to Sports & Social Arlington in Arlington, TX, or on viagogo.com for $38 for entry to M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, NV.
UFC 294 fight card: Who else is fighting at the event?
Alexander Volkanovski showed immense grit and heart by taking the 155-pound title headliner against Islam Makhachev on 11 days' notice, that too in enemy territory. The champion was originally scheduled to face Charles Oliveira, who had to withdraw because of an injury suffered while training.
The co-main event also saw a short-notice change, as Paulo Costa had to pull out owing to an elbow surgery. Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman stepped up to face the self-proclaimed boogeyman, Khamzat Chimaev, for his middleweight debut.
Elsewhere on the main card, Magomed Ankalaev takes on Johnny Walker at light heavyweight, Ikram Aliskerov fights unranked middleweight Warlley Alves, and Said Nurmagomedov locks horns with Muin Gafurov.
The stacked card will also see undefeated Russian sensation Sharabutdin Magomedov and Indian MMA star Anshul Jubli make their UFC debuts in the prelims. Other exciting fighters to watch out for on the preliminary card are Muhammad Mokaev, Javid Basharat, and Abu Azaitar.