UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski prediction
Will Alexander Volkanovski dethrone Islam Makhachev to become double champion?
The UFC 294 rematch is official, this time in Abu Dhabi, and on short notice.
Alexander Volkanovski seeks to avenge his loss with another shot at double-champ status in hostile territory. Islam Makhachev was already scheduled for a rematch in his second title defense at lightweight, but Charles Oliveira pulled out of the fight due to injury last week.
In a very contested battle between the lightweight champ and featherweight champ this past February, both earned each other’s respect but everyone remembers the finishing sequence where Volkanovski knocked down Makhachev and followed up with some ground and pound.
Fair warning that Makhachev has the advantage of a complete fight camp. Despite this championship bout being against his toughest opponent, he looks forward to the challenge to prove to himself and everyone that he’s the better fighter. Since Makhachev’s first loss in 2015, he has been undeniable with 12 consecutive wins including seven finishes.
Volkanovski came up short in February during the first battle and then returned in July to defeat interim champion Yair Rodriguez dominantly in the fourth round. Best defined in combat sports as ready to fight anytime and anywhere, he faces a long journey ahead and a game opponent after being acclimated, but if he accomplishes the double champion milestone it’s a feat of ultimate greatness.
The intrigue for this matchup is how the first fight concluded and what would have happened if there was one more round at stake. Would Volkanovski have hurt Makhachev again and finished him? Was Makhachev's cardio and conditioning diminished or would he have gained a second wind to control the fight? Well, there are another five more rounds to determine if Makhachev's win was a fluke or if he can replicate the performance.
Prediction: Islam Makhachev via decision