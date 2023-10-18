1 UFC 294 fighter on the chopping block
This former champion may be on the chopping block with another loss at UFC 294.
Former Invicta FC champion Jinh Yu Frey may be on the chopping block with a loss at UFC 294. Frey has gone 2-5 in her run with the UFC and faces the undefeated Viktoriia Dudakova with her future most likely on the line. Frey is on a three-fight losing streak while Dudakova is 1-0 since appearing on Dana White's Contender Series.
Frey went pro in 2013 and went 9-4 fighting for promotions like Invicta FC, Road FC, and RIZIN. Frey's first professional fight was for local promotion Sugar Creek Showdown's atomweight championship and from there signed with Invicta. Frey would go 7-2 with Invicta, winning the atomweight title and defending it once before missing weight for her final title defense and being stripped.
Frey would still go on to win that fight and eventually sign with the UFC's strawweight division. After losing her first two fights, Frey would win two straight against Gloria de Paula and Ashley Yoder. Since then Frey has lost a split decision to another former Invicta champ Vanessa Demopoulos, Polyana Viana, and most recently Elise Reed at UFC Vegas 74.
Jinh Yu Frey will fight undefeated Viktoriia Dudakova at UFC 294
Dudakova fights out of Russia and hasn't lost an amateur or pro fight since debuting in 2019. Starting out her pro career 5-0 with all finishes, Dudakova appeared on DWCS last year and won a contract, debuting at UFC Vegas 77. Dudakova picked up a win against Istela Nunes after Nunes suffered a dislocated elbow 34 seconds into the first round. After a disappointing result in her debut, Dudakova will now look to make a statement against Frey.
Frey is primarily a striker while Dudakova excels in grappling, so Frey's UFC future might depend on how well she can stuff Dudakova's takedowns. Dudakova holds the height and reach advantage, so Frey's work will be cut out for her. The veteran will have to take care of the prospect to most likely get another fight with the organization.