UFC Vegas 74 live results: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 74's fight card including results and highlights.
Two surging flyweights will take center stage when a middleweight main event falls through as the UFC is back in the APEX after the holiday weekend. Top-10 flyweights Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi will battle it out in the main event for a contested title shot while two veteran featherweights will slide in the co-main event slot.
Former title challenger Kara-France is looking to get back into the title picture against Albazi, who is on a six-fight win streak after finishing his last two opponents. Alex "Bruce Leeroy" Caceres is looking to make it two in a row against the 45-fight veteran Daniel Pineda in the co-main event. Rounding out the main card are UFC vets Jim Miller and Tim Elliott, as well as exciting opening bouts featuring Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza and Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.
Headlining the prelims will be Jamie Mullarkey, who is on a two-fight win streak, and UFC newcomer Muhammadjon Naimov. Rounding out the prelims will be bouts featuring former LFA champion Muin Gafurov vs. John Castenada, UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes, and former PFL champion Philipe Lins vs. fellow PFL vet Maxim Grishin, among others.
UFC Vegas 74 live results [UPDATED]
UFC Vegas 74 Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)
Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Amir Albazi defeated Kai Kara-France via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)
Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Alex Caceres defeated Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jim Miller defeated Jesse Butler via KO, Round 1 - 0:23
Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tim Elliott defeated Victor Altamirano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Karine Silva def. Ketlen Souza via submission (kneebar) - Round 1, 1:45
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Abubakar Nurmagomedov via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
UFC Vegas 74 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)
Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Daniel Santos defeated Johnny Munoz via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Don'Tale Mayes defeated Andrei Arlovski via TKO, Round 2, 3:17
John Castenada vs. Muin Gafurov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: John Castañeda defeated Muin Gafurov via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Muhammadjon Naimov defeated Jamie Mullarkey via TKO, Round 2- 2:59
Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Elise Reed defeated Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Da'Mon Blackshear defeated Luan Lacerda via TKO, Round 2 - 3:54
Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Philipe Lins defeated Maxim Grishin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)