Matches to make for Leon Edwards, Alexandre Pantoja, other UFC 296 winners
What's ahead for the UFC 296 winners?
UFC 296 closed 2023 for the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion. The event was held on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena and featured a star-studded card with two title fights headlining. The bad blood between challenger Colby Covington and champion Leon Edwards fueled drama heading into fight night.
Prospect Shamil Gaziev opened the card with an impressive heavyweight debut over Martin Buday. Meanwhile, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt returned to form and picked up a much-needed first-round knockout win over Brian Kelleher. Irene Aldana won and claimed a contender for fight of the year in a bloody match with Karol Rosa.
Expectations were high for the main card and it picked right up where the prelims left off. Each fighter was eager to end 2023 with a win.
What's ahead in 2024 for those who claimed victory at UFC 296? Let's play matchmaker and figure out what's most likely to happen for each main card winner.
Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad
All the trash talk, drama, and tension did little to deter Edwards from winning a convincing unanimous decision over Colby Covington. Though things may not have lived up to the venom unleashed at the press conferences, Edwards proved why he's the most skilled welterweight on Earth.
Edwards could have secured a much more emphatic victory over Covington if not for some late mistakes and perhaps ego-driven decisions. Last-minute failed submission attempts on the part of Edwards allowed Covington to finish the fight on top. It remains to be seen whether this conclusion nullified Edwards's attempt to truly make a grand statement.
It's important remembering in the end, Edwards bruised Covington's lead leg with kicks, landed the better punches, took Colby down a couple of times, and spent much of the fight controlling the cage.
Edwards indicated an interest in moving to middleweight and challenging for the title but he likely needs more welterweight defenses with dramatic performances to sell the UFC on putting that together. For now, he'll likely contend with some of the fighters chomping at the bit for an opportunity in a division that had somewhat stalled since Kamaru Usman lost the throne to Edwards at UFC 278.
As tempting as it is to match Edwards with a dominant contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov, he in all fairness should fight Belal Muhammad next.
Muhammad has waited his turn, put together an impressive ten-fight unbeaten streak, and seems owed a fight with Edwards ever since the latter dealt Muhammad a nasty eye poke that resulted in a no-contest during their March 2021 fight.
The UFC historically has not cared about win streaks and will match fighters according to what may produce the best fight card and sell the most tickets. Edwards even said in his post-fight interview that he wasn't interested in fighting Muhammad next.
It wouldn't be surprising if Muhammad is not Edwards's next opponent, but in fairness, he should be.
Alexandre Pantoja versus winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
Despite the fact flyweight was once in danger of being cut from the UFC, it has surged into one of the organization's most exciting and compelling divisions. That fact was on full display as champion, Alexandre Pantoja dug deep and won a grueling five-round decision over rival and No. 2 contender Brandon Royval.
Pantoja weaponized pace early and pushed Royval all fight. Once he found his way into superior grappling positions, he recognized his path to victory and let it carry him there.
This puts Pantoja up two to nothing against Royval, having beaten him already in a prior meeting.
Given that Pantoja also owns three wins over No. 1 contender, Brandon Moreno, this puts him in an interesting spot as far as choosing his next challenger.
Moreno is matched up with Amir Albazi in early 2024 and that outcome provides clarity as to who is a rightful contender for Pantoja. While neither Pantoja or Moreno seem unwilling to match up again, for the sake of variety it would be interesting to see Albazi get past Moreno and assert his championship case.
Pantoja should take the winner of Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Gilbert Burns
Few men came into UFC 296 with as much hype and expectation as Shavkat Rakhmonov. Not only did he deliver and put on a solid performance en route to defeating the ageless, Stephen Thompson, but he did it emphatically. He became the first man to submit him in the Octagon with a second-round rear naked choke.
All 18 of Rakhmonov's wins are finishes and he's quickly establishing his reputation as the welterweight boogeyman. Every fighter he faces wilts before his pressure and complete MMA arsenal.
Rakhmonov is a terrifying test for anyone and may be a future champion.
Not many in the top-five will rush to face Rakhmonov and there's certainly a case he can skip the line anyway and be fast-tracked to a title opportunity.
However, to erase all doubt he is the rightful contender, Rakhmonov should get one more big win. It's unlikely Covington wants any part of Rakhmonov after falling short in his main event matchup. With fellow contender Muhammad making a strong case for a title shot, this leaves Gilbert Burns as the ideal next step for Rakhmonov.
Burns will be eager to and has a history of taking challenges like Rakhmonov and this is a prime test for both men. Rakhmonov finds out if his grappling works on someone with as credentialed a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu resume as Burns, while Burns tests himself yet again against the next generation of rising contenders.
Paddy Pimblett vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Erasing doubts cast by his last performance against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December 2022 was the top priority for Paddy Pimblett as he faced Tony Ferguson. Coming back from an ankle injury and securing a win during his lone chance of 2023 sets Pimblett on a trajectory toward a big 2024.
Pimblett put on one of his finer Octagon performances en route to a unanimous decision. He showed improved striking in the first couple of rounds and was able to lean on his grappling when he fatigued in the third. Big takedowns and control time proved to be the major difference maker for Pimblett.
Despite lacking a finish, Pimblett notched another solid win. He's evolving and is capable of compelling performances when motivated.
Given his inactivity and budding star potential, the UFC may still want to take their time with PImblett and not match him with top-15 contenders like Drew Dober or Renato Moicano just yet.
Nasrat Haqparast is an interesting potential opponent. Haqparast picked up a win on the fight night only a week before UFC 296 in the form of a first-round knockout against Jamie Mularkey.
Haqparast has the top-15 experience and Paddy has the star power. This matchup provides a chance to see where they both stand and may prove to be a turning point in determining their futures amongst elite lightweights.
Josh Emmett vs. Giga Chikadze
2023 had not gone according to plan for Josh Emmett leading into UFC 296. He lost his interim title opportunity to Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 and then lost a lopsided decision to future contender, Ilia Topuria in June.
Emmett needed a win at UFC 296 and was scheduled to face lethal kickboxer, Giga Chikadze until the latter pulled out.
Eager to fight, Emmett accepted a challenge with late replacement and submission specialist, the No.10 ranked Bryce Mitchell. Emmett's risk in taking on a completely different stylistic challenge with little preparation paid off as he flatlined Mitchell with one of the most violent right hands of the year.
Emmett reminded the division he's still always one punch away from shutting an opponent's lights out. He'll hold his No. 6 ranking and quelled any doubts he could still hang with elite featherweights.
The UFC should put his fight with Chikadze back together and ideally have it headline a fight night. Emmett has more than proven himself as a tough out in the division and is no stranger to entertaining main events. Fighting Chikadze still makes sense considering where both men stand in the rankings.